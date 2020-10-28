The human fascination with stories of the strange and unexplained transcends time and place. Every community has its share of skeletons in the closet. Whether you’re a skeptic or a true believer, it’s fun to share in the stories and legends built over generations that feature the places closest to home.
Union Cemetery—White Bear Lake
The ghost stories tied to Union Cemetery just off Highway 61 stretch back thousands of years to the first people who lived in this region of the world. A culture of early humans known as the Woodland Indians interred several of their dead in enormous earthen mounds near Lake Avenue and Shady Lane. The mounds went undisturbed for centuries until Euro-American colonists moved into the area and built roads into modern-day White Bear Lake.
A bizarre accident in 1889 resulted in the removal of one of the most prominent mounds. A carriage carrying three travelers overturned when the horses spooked, resulting in the death of one of the passengers. After the accident, the mounds were razed and the human remains buried within were reinterred in a quiet spot in nearby Union Cemetery.
The disturbance of this resting place may be one reason for the reported haunting at Union Cemetery. The cemetery began as a family farm burial ground in the 1860s and later grew into a nondenominational cemetery for the White Bear Lake community. The site is replete with history, including the burial places of several Civil War soldiers.
St. Genevieve’s Cemetery—Centerville
Centerville is one of the oldest settlements in Anoka County, and St. Genevieve’s Cemetery contains a great deal of history since the town’s settlement. There are many mysteries about who lies beneath this hallowed ground. One notable gravesite is surrounded by an unusual iron structure and displays the name Louis Wenks on its stone. The Anoka Historical Society doesn’t know much about the grave’s occupant—only that he was a teenage boy who died sometime in the 1870s or 1880s.
The reason for the iron bars is forgotten by history, but there are rumors that sometimes graves were enclosed this way because of a fear of witchcraft. Witches were said to be able to rise from the dead. However, this theory might be a stretch—suspected witches weren’t usually buried in holy ground at a parish cemetery.
More likely, these bars were meant to protect the person beneath, according to the Anoka County Historical Society. People were paranoid about being mistaken for dead and therefore buried alive, so some gravesites included contraptions that would allow the person below to signal to the world above if they woke up in their coffin belowground. The iron frame in St. Genevieve’s might have been part of one of these contraptions, or possibly installed to deter grave robbers.
Black Panther—Hugo
Sightings of large, mysterious black cats have been reported all over the world, and in the 1990s, Hugo had a few of its own. In 1999, a Hugo resident captured photos of the large animal in a pasture. He believed it to be the size of a German shepherd.
Some theorized that sightings of the cat were due to mistakes in perspective—in the wide, empty farm fields around Hugo, sometimes it’s hard to tell just how far away things are. Without objects for reference, a nearby housecat might appear to be the size of a mountain lion standing farther away.
But most everyone who has lived in the countryside has encountered a wide variety of wildlife and knows a large animal when they see it. Even if the animal was a roaming mountain lion, which have been known to wander through Minnesota, the odd color is tough to explain. Wildlife experts say there has never been a melanistic, or dark-colored, mountain lion documented in the wild. In the southwestern United States, there’s a slim chance people could cross paths with a black-colored jaguar, but this animal’s home range doesn’t come anywhere near Minnesota. Some postulated that the mysterious animal was an escaped exotic pet.
Water Street Inn—Stillwater
Stillwater, which still holds the ambiance of an early logging town, lays claim to many haunts. One of the most well known is the rumored haunting of the Water Street Inn, a turn-of-the-century building located on the banks of the St. Croix River beside the historic Stillwater Lift Bridge.
In 1890, the original building was constructed as the Lumber Barons Exchange Building, which housed several businesses and a saloon. With such a long history, it’s no surprise that rumors abound about hauntings. “The Minnesota Road Guide to Haunted Locations” shares a story that in the building’s early days, a Confederate soldier drank himself to death in the saloon. Some say that his foul body odor persists in the part of the building where he died. In the building’s current life as a motel and pub, guests and patrons frequent the premises at all hours of the night, sometimes encountering things they just can’t explain. Guests and employees sometimes report sightings of a spectral young man, and strange, unexplained noises late at night.
Keewahtin Lake UFO—Forest Lake
In 2009, residents who lived near Keewahtin Lake (then called Sylvan Lake) on the border of Forest Lake and Scandia reported a strange disturbance. When the Washington County Sheriff’s department arrived on the scene, a witness described seeing large waves and swirling action on the water’s surface, as if a boat or aircraft had suddenly plunged into the lake. Emergency responders sent divers down and performed a sonar sweep of the area. The sweep revealed nothing unusual except for one unknown object, which appeared to be manmade and about the size of a washing machine. Since there was no one in need of aid, emergency services stopped their search. The sheriff at the time theorized the strange object might have been a crashed satellite.
Once word of the incident spread, an investigator from the Mutual UFO Network arrived to inspect the scene and conduct interviews. The investigator found no evidence of extraterrestrial activity, but it’s still unclear what exactly lies at the bottom of Keewahtin Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.