Happy new year for hotel guests

There’s more to the story about a couple staying at the White Bear Country Inn whose photo appeared last week in the White Bear Press “Spotted” photo feature with their new baby daughter.
Mitchell and Daly Frankson welcomed Isabella Grace, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, into the world Dec. 15, 2020. But she wasn’t born at the inn. The couple, who call McAllen, Texas, home, drove four hours and 20 minutes to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, for the delivery. It’s all part of their story.
Isabella’s dad is a project manager for an engineering firm and travels the country for his job. He was working in Wisconsin when they got the news Daly was pregnant.
Worried about his wife living hundreds of miles away in south Texas, Mitchell encouraged Daly to close her physical therapy business and join him in Oshkosh. So she did. That’s where she found an obstetrician she wanted to stay with for the birth. After Wisconsin, Frankson was sent to upstate New York and then to Minnesota. He’s commuting to Osceola to manage a project for Polaris Industries.
First, they went to a hotel in Woodbury. Daly wasn’t happy. “My wife is a total clean freak,” Mitchell asserted. “She wasn’t happy with housekeeping, especially with the COVID thing. She was nervous. So we moved to the White Bear Country Inn.” That was last August.
Mitchell isn’t sure how he came across the Highway 61 hotel, but the word “lake” piqued his interest. “Once we got here, everyone was so good to us. I’m all about service and how someone treats me,” he said.
A friendly, accommodating staff immediately put the expectant dad at ease. His wife wasn’t alone at the hotel in case something went wrong with the pregnancy, and that was comforting. “It was totally a safety thing,” he said. “And she was really comfortable here. The baby will hear an interesting story when she’s old enough to talk. It’s been an interesting experience, for sure.”
Winter was a bit of a culture shock for Daly, who is originally from Mexico. But she wants to try downhill skiing (without Mitchell — he’ll watch) and enjoys walking downtown. Both love White Bear Lake. “She said, ‘Baby, we could live here,’” Mitchell said. “I reminded her it gets cold. It’s 82 degrees at home right now.”
Ice fishing was also something foreign to his wife. They were driving by the VFW when she spotted fish houses on the frozen lake. “She wondered if it was a homeless village,” Mitchell said. “So I had to explain ice fishing to her.”
As for hotel owner Bill Foussard, Frankson said he couldn’t say enough good things. He moved them into a suite to make room for a crib and rocker when they felt cramped in a regular room. “It’s the little things,” Mitchell pointed out. “I can spend my money anywhere. If my family is happy, that is most important. We are really content here.”
Always looking for the positive during a pandemic, Foussard said the family has been a highlight. “With all the challenges going on, it’s wonderful to celebrate the birth of their daughter while staying here in White Bear Lake.”
Isabella’s dad called his new daughter “a quarantine baby. She’s 100% healthy and perfect. It all came together; it was all meant to be.”
— Debra Neutkens
