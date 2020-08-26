Extra enforcement of the hands-free and distracted driving law earlier this month resulted in 1,403 citations. Forty of those were in White Bear Lake.
Drivers are making dangerous choices, according to a Department of Public Safety report.
In St. Paul, a 37-year-old man admitted to playing Pokemon Go while driving. In Crookston, a trooper stopped a 31-year-old driver who admitted to holding his phone and changing music. In Austin, police cited a driver steering with his knee with both hands on his phone.
Still, parking the phone may be making a difference in distraction-related crashes. In the year since the law went into effect, 19 of 324 fatalities, or 6%, were distraction-related. The year prior, 10% of fatalities were considered distraction-related.
Don't hold your phone while driving. A driver can use a cell phone to make calls, text, listen to music or podcasts and get directions, but only by using voice commands or single-touch activation without holding the phone.
Penalties for the violation can be more than $120 plus court costs for a first offense and more than $300 plus court costs for subsequent offense. If you injure or kill someone under the hands-free law, you can face a felony charge of criminal vehicular operation or homicide.
By far, the most citations during the Aug. 1-8 extra enforcement period were issued in St. Paul — 449, one-third of all its citations. White Bear Lake was in the top 10 of the 230 agencies listed.
The hands-free law went into effect Aug. 1, 2019. A total of 20,811 drivers have been cited across the state since the law took effect.
— From news release
