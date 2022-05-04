WHITE BEAR LAKE — The segment of South Shore Boulevard from McKnight to the city limit west of Bellaire Avenue won’t be officially transferred from the county to the city until fall, but the reconstruction project is moving along.
City Council authorized the city manager to enter into a cooperative and maintenance agreement with Ramsey County for the $9.45 million project at its April 26 meeting. Most of the cost, $7.73 million, will be paid by the county. The city’s cost participation is estimated at $538,650.
The reconstruction is part of a joint construction project with the county to redo the boulevard and extend the Lake Links trail around White Bear Lake. Sanitary sewer will also be extended to 13 properties that currently have no access.
The city portion of the project will be financed through a combination of the construction fund, sewer fund and special assessments to benefiting property owners.
The county is responsible for preparing a right of way acquisition plan showing easements and other property interests required for the project and acquiring the proposed easements and right of way.
A jurisdictional transfer agreement for the roadway will be brought to City Council when the project is completed.
— Debra Neutkens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.