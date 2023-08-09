Dale Hager, White Bear Lake Police Department’s Administrative Captain, will assume the role of police chief Aug. 28.
Hager has been an instrumental leader in the White Bear Lake community since 2014.
Updated: August 10, 2023 @ 3:17 pm
Hager brings 26 years of law enforcement experience and has served as a Narcotic Task Force member, firearms, field training and defensive tactics instructor, K9 handler, investigator and school resource and DARE officer throughout his career. Prior to being appointed administrative captain, Hager served as sergeant at the Lino Lakes Police Department.
“Captain Hager’s past performance in service-oriented leadership to the city and professional preparations demonstrated his outstanding qualifications to assume the responsibilities of White Bear Lake’s next chief of police,” said Lindy Crawford, city manager. “I am excited for the next chapter for the police department and to see the ways which he plans to build upon community engagement and officer recruitment and retention.”
Hager resides in Forest Lake with his wife and children. When he is not at the office Hager enjoys playing pickleball, basketball and teaching law enforcement courses at Century College.
“I am very grateful for this opportunity, and I very much look forward to continuing the great relationship our department has with the community of White Bear Lake,” said Hager. “This city has become my second home, and I am humbled to be put in this position to better serve the citizens of this great community.”
Hager follows Julie Swanson, who will retire later this month. Swanson has served as White Bear Lake’s Chief of Police for the past nine years.
— City of White Bear Lake
