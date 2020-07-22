South Campus is getting a new gymnasium. But that's not all. Along with the sizable addition are restroom facilities accessible from the outside.
The project is part of the bond referendum that voters passed fall 2019.
In a letter to the city, District Director of Building Operations Dan Roeser said the added gym space will help accommodate a growing need for physical education classrooms, athletic programs and increasing community demand for more indoor recreational space.
The new gymnasium and restrooms will be angled off the northwest corner of the existing building to serve both physical education classes and exterior athletic events. Nearly all the satellite toilets will be removed.
The request for a conditional use permit was granted by City Council July 14 for the 19,200-square-foot expansion. District officials explained that student population projections for the middle school grades that will eventually occupy South is prompting the request.
Originally constructed in 1974 as Mariner High School, the 54-acre facility has expanded a number of times over the years to accommodate a growing student population.
— Debra Neutkens
