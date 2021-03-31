Gusty winds make short work of ice

Official ice-out was declared March 29, a few days earlier than 2020, said record keeper Jan Holtz Kraemer, aka the “ice lady.”
The longtime historian started making her usual rounds to the St. Germain and Mahtomedi bay Sunday, March 28 to check conditions, noting there was still a lot of ice in the southeast area of the lake. Gusty winds Monday, however, made short work of the remaining ice sheets, piling large chunks on shore.
Last year, ice-out was declared April 2 after a similar scenario involving warm temperatures and wind.
“The ice changes so fast,” Holtz Kraemer noted. “Saturday (March 27), I thought it’d be another week. Benny always taught me that wind and rain make all the difference. It did again this year.”
Benny Schmalzbauer is the late barber on Washington Square who passed the torch to Holtz Kraemer 20 years ago. She likes to announce the ice-out news at his old barber shop, now owned by Earl Poyerd but it’s closed on Mondays. The Press is always her first call.
Once again, the ice-out date is a couple weeks shy of average, which is April 14, according to Kraemer.
The earliest date for ice-out, by the way, is March 16, 2016. The latest was May 4, which happened twice, in 1950 and 2018. Last year’s date, April 2, was also recorded in 1928, the year Schmalzbauer started keeping records.
Ice-out is declared when the lake is fully navigable from shore to shore.
Bald Eagle Lake was officially declared ice-free March 27.
— Debra Neutkens
We received over 150 entries in our ice-out contest. Be sure to check out next week’s issue of the White Bear Press to find out the winners.
