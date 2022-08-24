Gus Amundson inducted into ILYA Hall of Fame

Gustav (Gus) Amundson was an icon in early boat building and yachting at White Bear Lake, the Interlake Regatta and the Inland Lakes Yachting Association (ILYA). On Friday, Aug. 19, Amundson was formally inducted into the ILYA Hall of Fame at Lake Geneva in Wisconsin.
According to the “Amundson Family History,” “One of the earliest sailboat builders in White Bear Lake was Gustav Amundson who came here in 1887. He first came to America in 1882, at the age of 22. He had a fair knowledge of boat building so came to Minnesota to look at our lakes. He bought a home on Lincoln Avenue in White Bear Lake and built a large boat shop in the back of the home. He designed and built boats there for a number of years. In about 1910, he built a new shop and storage shed down by the lake in the area then known as Ramaley Bay. The boat works employed up to 25 men.”
Gus began building sailboats at White Bear Lake in 1887 and continued building boats at the Amundson Boat Works for over 40 years until two of his sons took over operations of the boat works. He was one of the earliest boat builders in White Bear Lake. A quote from the “History of the White Bear Yacht Club” read, "A number of boat builders had located in White Bear Lake to care for the growing demand for yachts. … The names of Gus Amundson and Andrew Peterson appeared in the eighties. … In 1893, John 0. Johnson came to White Bear from Norway and lived with, and was employed by, Gus Amundson, whom he had known in the old country. In 1896, Johnson opened his own shop ...”
While visiting Norway, Gus invited, and may have even recruited, John O. Johnson to come from Norway to work for him. He taught Johnson the boat building trade for three years, which gave him the valuable experience to initiate his legendary boat building career. Gus was one of the boat builders instrumental in the development of scows. According to their family history, “Gustav built some of the first sailboats of the ‘Scow’ type which now sail on our Minnesota lakes” and his first scow was the Aurelia, a 23-foot catboat built in 1897.
Howard Chapelle, in his “History of American Sailing Ships,” also stated, “Among the designers who played a part in the development of the scow were … Middle West designers Arthur Dyer, Gus Amundson, W.L. Davis and C.M. Palmer.”
The Rudder magazine wrote about Gus’ early boat, the Minnesota, in September 1900: – “Minnesota is an especially good-looking and well-turned boat, beside being an excellent piece of work, for which her builder and designer, Gus Amundson, deserves much credit. … The bow is full but is very fair … and, while having a tendency toward the scow, is not extreme in any way.”
Amundson Boat Works built several classes of boats sailed in the early years of the ILYA and White Bear Yacht Club — A’s, B’s, and C scows. The Amundson Boat Works later built X boats and Y boats originally designed by Johnson Boat Works.
The family history also indicates that Gus was very interested and involved in ILYA yachting — “He designed all of his boats and often stayed up late at night changing the design in an effort to improve them. He would attend many of the inland lakes regattas to see how his boats did and to visit with the sailors.” Also, “Gustav attended practically all sailing regattas of the Inland Lakes Yachting Association to observe how their boats and the boats of other builders fared.”
During the height of his career as a boat builder, his boat works built between 25 to 50 sailboats each year. During his career, he designed and built from 1,500 to 2,000 sailboats. Among the boats he built were several that were important to yacht racing and were WBYC or ILYA champions:
• Osito, a 23-foot sloop, sailed by C.M. Griggs, was the WBYC champion in the 23-foot class in 1892.
• Alerta, a 23-foot cat Class boat owned by Harry T. Drake and Alex M. Drake, won the WBYC championship in 1895;
• Aurelia, a scow-type, 23-foot catboat, built for W.B. Dean and sailed by Dr. Welch, won the 1897 Interlake Regatta with Minnetonka;
• Xenia, owned by Harry T. Drake and Peter C. Stohr, won the Class B in the first ILYA regatta held in 1898;
• Mahto, built for J.H. Skinner and sailed by L.P. Ordway, won the first ILYA Class A regatta in 1898;
• St. Paul, a Class A boat, was sailed by L. P. Ordway representing WBYC at the ILYA regatta.
• Atilla, built for Harry T. Drake and Peter C. Stohr, raced in Class B in 1900 and won the Lake Geneva Yacht Club Regatta with three straight victories in the regatta and then won the ILYA championship.
• Minnesota, a 38-foot Class A boat, owned by F.M. Douglas, J.H. Skinner and Cass Gilbert, sailed in the international Seawanhaka Cup races in 1900 in Canada.
• Alpha, sailed by Evan Reece [Rees], Jack Ordway, Carl Schuneman, Milton Griggs and S.G. Ordway, won the ILYA Class A at Oshkosh in 1904.
Several of Amundson’s descendants still live in the area. There are three granddaughters: Abby Howe lives in Mahtomedi, Susan Lennartson lives in Stillwater, and Marcia Janasz lives in Minneapolis. Great-grandsons include David Amundson of Minneapolis and David Howe of White Bear Lake. Great-granddaughter Linda Gerber lives in Cottage Grove; and great-great-grandsons include Bjorn Amundson of Minneapolis, Britt Amundson of Chaska, and Elliot Amundson of South St. Paul.
