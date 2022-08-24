Gus Amundson inducted into ILYA Hall of Fame

Gus Amundson looks over a fleet of scows.

 Contributed

Gustav (Gus) Amundson was an icon in early boat building and yachting at White Bear Lake, the Interlake Regatta and the Inland Lakes Yachting Association (ILYA). On Friday, Aug. 19, Amundson was formally inducted into the ILYA Hall of Fame at Lake Geneva in Wisconsin. 

According to the “Amundson Family History,” “One of the earliest sailboat builders in White Bear Lake was Gustav Amundson who came here in 1887. He first came to America in 1882, at the age of 22. He had a fair knowledge of boat building so came to Minnesota to look at our lakes. He bought a home on Lincoln Avenue in White Bear Lake and built a large boat shop in the back of the home. He designed and built boats there for a number of years. In about 1910, he built a new shop and storage shed down by the lake in the area then known as Ramaley Bay. The boat works employed up to 25 men.”

