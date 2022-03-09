WHITE BEAR LAKE — Is the city a welcoming and inclusive place?
Eighteen residents were appointed a year ago by then-Mayor Jo Emerson to research those questions like 1) What does it mean to be a Welcoming and Inclusive Community? And 2) How well is White Bear Lake doing?
The special task force compiled its findings in a report delivered recently to City Council.
“The mayor felt it important to learn if people felt welcomed and included in our community,” said former City Manager Ellen Hiniker. She introduced several task force members to council while explaining the group’s intention was to talk to a broad sector of people who may not feel included.
“Because of timing and what was going on around the state and nation, race was a large part of the conversation,” Hiniker said, although she said some felt race was not important to discuss.
Three task force members shared sections of a slide show prepared for the February meeting.
Christina Streiff-Oji kicked off, pointing out the importance of understanding diversity in the community, “as we examine if this is a community where all are welcome and included.”
“Notably, data demonstrates growing diversity and tremendous gains in those identifying as Black, Indigenous, people of color (BIPOC),” she said.
Demographics show growing diversity in the city, including the following from the study, as well as the 2020 census:
• In 2000, 94% of White Bear’s total population was white; 6% was BIPOC. In 2020, the percentage of white was 81%. The BIPOC group made up 19%. Of that, 4% are Black; 5.5% are Hispanics or Latinos and 4.7% are Asian.
For age 17 and under, the BIPOC group grew from 10% to 33% in 20 years.
• 6% of residents are foreign-born.
• 66% of households are owner-occupied and 31% are renter-occupied; household size averages 2.1.
• 22% of residents are 17 years or younger; 59% are 18-64; and 19% are 65-plus.
• 34% have a bachelor’s degree or higher.
• Median household income in 2019 was $71,700. More than 30% of households report income over $100,000.
• It’s estimated that the LGBTQIA+ population in White Bear Lake is between 4.4% to 8%.
Regarding the White Bear Lake school district, ISD 624:
• Students speak 53 languages in addition to English.
• Of the student population, 18% require special education services.
• 0.7% of students (63) were experiencing homelessness.
Task force member Ellen Gurrola talked about the group’s 2021 community surveys, which garnered only 139 responses, despite extensive promotional efforts.
“It’s a small sample size, so we’re careful not to draw conclusions,” she said. “It was difficult to get people to participate in small group meetings online. Community members were reluctant to share feedback, believing it would not provide meaningful change.”
Gurrola added that “feeling safe” is an important part of feeling welcome. “Many people don’t know their neighbors or haven’t made those connections, she said. “It can be difficult to be a newcomer in this community.”
Regarding students who identified as BIPOC, some common themes emerged.
The task force interviewed 91 youth, ages 12-18, most of color, who said they were victims of race remarks at school and in the community.
“They said they felt ‘out of place here,’” Gurrola told council.
As demographics continue to change, proactive community engagement is necessary, noted Rebecca Blaesing-Bauer. “Community engagement leads to more equitable and sustained public decisions. That grows more challenging. We learned that many don’t trust government institutions. A theme of building trust continued to emerge.”
City Council’s commitment to this work is critical to make sure strides aren’t lost, she continued.
“Hopefully you have what you need,” Blaesing-Bauer told council. “We ask you to act upon these recommendations. All residents must feel included in the conversation.”
The group also emphasized the need to connect youth to government. “They are our future, and they did not think their voices mattered. We ask you to hear them.”
“It is a commitment to all who live, work and play in White Bear Lake that they feel welcomed and have a sense of belonging,” noted Tracy Shimek, housing and economic development coordinator and staff liaison to the group.
The Task Force concluded that changing demographics, the power and influence of social media and competing demands of residents pose new barriers to engagement and community building that must be met with new tools and fresh approaches.
Recommendations to the city include building a greater cultural competency and policymaking that “uses an equity and inclusion lens.”
The next step was to ask City Council to consider establishment of an advisory commission that focuses on community engagement and fostering a welcoming and inclusive community.
The task force recommended investing in a standing commission to continue their work, similar to the city’s parks and environmental advisory committees. They also felt the city should invest in ways to recruit diverse candidates for staff and commission positions.
“This was a committed group, added Blaesing-Burrow. “We heard from people who did not think their voices mattered. We don’t want to fulfill that prophecy. Doing what is easy isn’t always best. We ask you to not do what is easy but to help us do what is best as a community.”
Following their report, Mayor Dan Louismet thanked the task force and noted there is a lot to digest. “I look at it as a report card,” he said. “Where are we now? We have a lot to be proud of in this city. I’m sure there will be lots of discussion in the follow-up.”
Council Member Bill Walsh brought attention to the low engagement level with the surveys. “There are two ways to look at it. Low participation can be a good thing, meaning people aren’t concerned, they’re not complaining. It stood out to me.
“The lack of trust surprises me. That’s not my experience,” he added.
“I’m the rubber-stamp white guy, born and raised here,” said Council Member Dan Jones. “Timing of this (task force) wasn’t a knee jerk. We took a pause after George Floyd’s death. We didn’t know what to do, we still don’t know ramifications. How do we react without being reactive? Are we equipped to listen and respond? We need to have a discussion about what goes forward. This is a big thing to chew, and we have to start taking bites.”
Council Member Kevin Edberg asked the city manager to reflect over the next year on staff training, recruitment from diverse populations and examinations of hiring practices. “Are there places where we have a particular role?” he asked. “We are at the beginning of a conversation. I’d like us to do something and avoid this going on a shelf.”
The 31-page report can be found on the city website: www.whitebearlake.org/WE
— Debra Neutkens
