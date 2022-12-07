The late Art Pew’s 100-ton baby is home.
The 1912 Pullman railcar, affectionately known as Gritty Palace, rolled into the Jackson Street Roundhouse this summer to become part of the Minnesota Transportation Museum’s (MTM) permanent collection.
The car’s trip north from Chicago was celebrated with an on-board, four-course dinner served to supporters who shared Pew’s passion for all things train by purchasing a one-way ticket on Gritty’s final leg home to the MTM. It was the wish of the Pew family that Art’s private palace on wheels be displayed at one of his favorite places on Earth.
If not for Pew, a Manitou Island resident who loved riding the rails, the museum wouldn’t exist, pointed out MTM Executive Director Scott Hippert.
The Gritty Palace will become a signature piece of equipment for the nonprofit museum, Hippert said, and a crucial way to boost revenue. Their vision is to use the well-preserved Pullman for special events and possible excursions near the Twin Cities.
An exquisite representative of a bygone era, Gritty was purchased by Pew and a partner 54 years ago from the Rock Island Railway. The former executive car is in mint condition and fully Amtrak compatible. A 1968 Chicago Tribune feature entitled “Private Car Owners Go First Class” aptly described Gritty as “magnificently old-fashioned.”
Mari Pew, the youngest of Art and Judy Pew’s four children, served as hostess on Gritty as the car made the nine-hour trip from Chicago. Guests were instructed to stop by the Amtrak ticket counter at Union Station in the Windy City to say they were riding in a private coach attached to the Empire Builder. The “crew” handed out commemorative boarding passes as they embarked.
Preparing the elegant meal for benefactors while the train rumbled along the tracks proved to be a challenge. “Our chef lost most of the au jus for the prime rib,” laughed Mari. Servers were also careful to only fill wine glasses a quarter full so the wine didn’t splash out.
With the proper advance planning, the land yacht took the Pew family on many memorable summer vacations to Anywhere, USA. “Rather than hopping in a car, we hopped on Gritty,” recalled Mari. “We sat on milk cans on the back observation platform and waved to people or played with puppets in the windows. We would make our way forward through the passenger cars going from one end to another. It was always an adventure.”
Her parents loved to entertain and would often host parties on Gritty from St. Paul to Duluth and back before that route ended. One of those parties was featured in the White Bear Press back in November 1977. Apparently, Art was a man of many talents, as he is pictured playing banjo in a singalong with Ned Potter on accordion.
Her late dad’s dream was to share Gritty with the world, Mari said.
“Dad loved and adored this place,” added Mari, who is following in Art’s footsteps as an active volunteer at the MTM.
The heart of the St. Paul museum is the Jackson Street Roundhouse, built in 1907 as a locomotive repair facility by James J. Hill, founder of the Great Northern Railway. The roundhouse, in fact, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Another piece of trivia: The railroad-rich Twin Cities once had 28 roundhouses.
MTM volunteer Kurt Mahre, board vice president and soon-to-retire Amtrak conductor, worked with Art one day a month for years at the museum. “Art is why we’re here today,” Mahre said. “He gave us the roundhouse. He gave us the car. He was our financial benefactor for 50 years. We wouldn’t exist if not for his generosity.”
Gritty almost took a different track before it ended up at the museum. After Judy died, the coach, then relocated to North Carolina, was listed for sale with Ozark Mountain Railcar. Mari’s scrapbook contains a 2018 email from Ozark’s CEO, who informed Art they had received an offer of $425,000 from (film director) Francis (Ford) Coppola. They didn’t accept it.
That twist of fate turned out to be a godsend for the MTM.
“After dad passed, we called Scott (Hippert) and offered him money for a new roundhouse roof or Gritty. Without hesitation, he said, ‘we want the car,’” Mari said. Gritty is appraised at $750,000.
Her wish, and that of her siblings, is that Gritty becomes a vital resource for the train museum. “We want Gritty to give back to this organization. This is an incredible, wonderful place with wonderful history. Dad would want the car to help keep this going,” noted Mari, who still lives in White Bear Lake.
For train buffs who may not have discovered the volunteer-run MTM, it contains an amazing collection of antique locomotives, both steam and diesel, unique passenger cars and myriad exhibits showcasing railroad history. There is a drover’s car on exhibit, for example, which transported cowboys accompanying cattle traveling by train. Their job was to get the animals on and off for water every day. A 1905 business car owned by James J. Hill and donated by his great-grandson is undergoing restoration for future exhibition. Volunteers do all the work.
The museum’s executive director said Gritty will be used as a way to preserve Art and Judy Pew’s legacy.
“They did so much to create this organization and this museum,” Hippert said. “Art expressed to me shortly before he passed that he wants to give people opportunity to experience first-class rail travel. He had so many wonderful experiences and memories riding in that car.”
Art Pew had a long career in the railroad industry, choosing it as his major avocation rather than join the family business in Philadelphia. He died in 2020 at age 87, five years after Judy.
In a tribute to his father that ran in “The Osceola-St. Croix Valley Railway News,” their son Arthur “Chip” Pew IV shared how Art’s love for trains never diminished. After retiring as director of purchasing for Burlington Northern, he shared how Art strategically placed a spotting scope looking out over the lake. It was not to enjoy nature, but to catch a glimpse of Minnesota Commercial or Canadian Pacific trains rolling through White Bear.
Pew was the ultimate railroad enthusiast, wrote Chip. “He considered his role in life was to keep alive the spirit of railroad in people’s minds.”
