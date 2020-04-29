Gritty novices climb Mt. Kilimanjaro for charity

Seven adventurers, mostly local, who had never climbed a mountain before, traveled 8,350 miles to make the 19,341-foot trek up Mt. Kilimanjaro late February.
The fund-raising climb up Africa’s highest mountain, located in Tanzania, was “the adventure of a lifetime,” said Patty Hall, co-founder of H20 For Life, which organized the quest.
Another climber, Terri Williams, said when they reached the summit and the sun peeked through the clouds, “We saw all those pinks and oranges and umbers, and it was so beautiful, you felt like you could reach out and touch the face of God.”
Along with Hall and Williams, both of White Bear Township, the H20 group included Patrick Rivard and Linda McFarlane Valeri of St. Paul, Kathy Hartzell of Dellwood, Kate Booth of North Oaks, and Ann Silcher of California. The age range was 23 to 72.
Paying their own expenses, they raised $30,000 for H20 For Life, Hall said. The White Bear Lake-based non-profit provides opportunities for youth to learn about the global water crisis, and to take action to raise funds to provide water, sanitation and hygiene education (called WASH in Schools) to schools worldwide. Many White Bear Lake Area schools have participated in the program.
Williams runs a company called MAINS’L that has conducted missionary operations in Africa for two decades, and is a board member for H20 For Life. Williams and Silcher, a partner in her company, made the climb to raise money to build a school and well in a village in Zimbabwe, with Hall’s blessing. Williams said they raised $25,000 from donors.
The group arrived on Feb. 26, took a few days to recover from the long flight and get briefings, then embarked on the climb from Feb. 19 to 25. As novices, they chose a seven-day climb because it allowed them time to acclimate along the way.
Their group had 13 climbers in all, including four recent St. Thomas graduates, a young Australian man, and a Ugandan tour guide.
Zara tours, a Tanzanian company, provided four guides, several porters, food, tents, sleeping bags and tons of emotional support. “They were fantastic,” Hall said. The porters carried drinking water from streams long distances every day, set up the camp and cooked the food. “They are amazingly strong and fit,” Hall said.
The group committed last May to make the climb. To get in condition, they worked out at Lifetime Fitness, did stair-climbing, and went on five- to six-hour walks, several times a week, in sun, rain, snow, and freezing cold.
“It was the most physically demanding thing I’ve done in my life,” said Williams, 67, a lifelong backpacker, skier and hiker. “Thank God we had all that training. Nobody sloughed off, and that paid off. We’d be walking in White Bear Lake when it was 10 below but you don’t quit because you are preparing to climb a mountain.”
The climb involved six to eight hours each day.
“Even after all our hours of training,” Hall said, “we were amazed at how tired we were at the end of each day on the mountain. We knew the high altitude would be challenging, and it was. All of us had times where we felt we could not take one more step.”
Medication to combat the effects of high altitude had them getting up several times each night to use the latrine. The altitude also made it hard to each big meals. “Most of us lost five to 10 pounds on the climb,” Hall said.
Williams purchased a wide array of clothing from REI Outfitters, relying on their expertise to make sure she had what she would need. She was wrapped in five layers as they approached the summit. “They told us to dress for 10 above to 10 below,” she said. “It was probably around zero.”
The group traversed five climate zones providing a variety of plants, flowers and trees. The path varied from rocks, boulders, packed dirt, or scree (loose stones, which were precarious). “As in all hiking, there is a chance of slipping or falling,” Hall said. “Fortunately, that didn't happen to any of us.”
Especially daunting was the Barranco Wall, a scramble climb requiring use of all four limbs, and no poles. They had to stay low and maintain several points of contact. There was a short, narrow ledge with a steep drop-off, nicknamed the “Kissing Wall,” where the climbers had to hug the wall especially tight. “Our guides were fantastic,” Hall said, “and helped all of us safely get across.”
Summit day was by far the hardest. They arrived at camp at 3 p.m., had an early dinner, and tried to catch a few hours of sleep. At 11 p.m., they layered their clothing, gathered supplies and back-packs, and started climbing at midnight, in pitch darkness. Wearing head lamps, they focusing on following the boots in front of them. There was a light drizzle, then strong wind, then sleet, covering jackets and hats with a thin glaze of ice.
“As Minnesotans, we were prepared for the cold,” Hall said. “We all struggled. Breathing was difficult, we had waves of nausea, and we were all exhausted. Our guides kept saying, ‘pole, pole’ (slowly, slowly) as we crept up the mountain.”
Their group was one of many making the climb; looking behind them, they saw a long stream of head lamps “like a snake coming up the mountain,” said Williams.
Altitude sickness, for which most of the climbers took medication, was a key issue with two of them struggling on the summit night, one 28 and one 68. Both made it to the top. One member needed to be evacuated to the bottom, Hall said. “That was scary.”
They finally reached Uhuru Peak, the summit, at 7 a.m. It was cloudy at first but soon there was sunshine, blue skies and spectacular views. “Immediately we felt rejuvenated,” Hall said.
After snapping photos for 20 minutes, they started back down. The descent made for another long day. They reached their last overnight camp at 7 p.m., having hiked 17 hours, developing blisters and damaged toenails, many of which would eventually fall off.
“But we all made it!” Hall said.
Anyone who would like to be part of the next Charity Climb in February, 2022, should contact H2O for Life at www.h20forlifeschools.org.
