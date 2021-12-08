Noting she's proud to live in such a special place since the age of 2, Karen Alnes marvels at the "heartwarming generosity" shown by "big donors and small" to the Greater White Bear Lake Community Foundation.
As board member and secretary for the 6-year-old foundation, Alnes performed emcee duties at the annual awards reception Dec. 2 that this year granted $67,000 to 23 nonprofits as part of the Community Partners Fund program. Grant amounts ranged from $1,000 to $5,000.
The partners fund has awarded almost $250,000 throughout the White Bear area since 2016, according to board member Laura Whitney, who announced the recipients. Its goal is to raise $10 million.
Receiving special recognition via Zoom for their "amazing philanthropy" at the foundation gala were Suzanne and Paul Hanifl. Vice Chair Craig Drake introduced the couple, who are in Florida so were unable to attend the event. "The name Hanifl has truly become a household name," Drake said. "You don't have to look too far, across the street (the event was held at the the White Bear Country Inn), to see the beautiful performing arts building that houses Lakeshore Players and Children's Performing Arts. It is a gem and an incredible asset to our community. That would not have happened without the Hanifls.
"There are other things we may not know about," Drake continued. "The family has quietly given funding for the Minnesota zoo, various environmental programs, athletic fields, and an endowment for Children's Performing Arts. Another quiet gift was a Pay it Forward program to help businesses struggling to cope during the pandemic.
"The Hanifls had a vision," Drake said. "They reached out to (hotel and restaurant owner) Bill Foussard and started the More Than Meals program to help restaurants that have themselves given to the community." By April, more than 27,000 meals had been purchased and distributed, he noted.
The Hanifls were joined on the Zoom call by Foussard, past foundation chair, who was visiting friends in the Naples, Florida, area. "This family really stepped up during challenging times. They've made such a difference. We're just blessed that so many people make White Bear a special place," he said.
Handing the mic back to Alnes, she reminded attendees that it takes funding to operate a foundation. "And while our main intent is to provide the grants and celebrate another wonderful year of growth,” she said, “we also ask that you consider giving to the foundation. As a donor, it's comforting to know that all the money given to the fund is granted out every year."
Concluded Alnes, "Nothing is more fun than giving away money."
