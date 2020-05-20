Trying to locate a family grave? Volunteers like Scott Freburg can help.
The Vadnais Heights IT guy is building a database of area cemeteries with current emphasis on Union. Several times a week Freburg goes to the 140-year-old cemetery to photograph headstones. His goal is to inventory every grave so people can search the cemetery’s future website and locate the site of a close or distant relative.
Freburg intends to link his efforts to a genealogy site called Findagrave.com. The website includes more than 500,000 cemeteries in 244 countries, including White Bear’s Union, St. John Episcopal and St. Mary’s.
He happened upon Findagrave.com while researching his family tree. “I thought, ‘What is this?’ It was intriguing,” Freburg recalled. “There are pages for particular people, their ancestors and where they’re buried.” Through the site, he was able to link his family to relatives in Montana, Iowa and Minnesota.
In the editing stage now, the database, once completed, will be a welcome improvement over the 3x5 index cards used to record burials at Union. The cemetery is managed by a volunteer board of trustees headed by Lynnette and Mike Campbell, who know Freburg through their church, Christ the King Lutheran.
“When I saw Lynn and her husband are running the cemetery using cards, I said, ‘You know, there’s a better way to do this.’ She handed off the cards and I started creating a database for her.”
Occasionally people walking by ask Freburg why he is taking pictures of graves. One was Deb Courts-Brown, a VFW auxiliary member who had never heard of Findagrave.com.
“I didn’t know there was such a thing before I talked to this guy taking pictures. I thought, ‘What a nice thing for him to be doing.’”
Curious, Courts-Brown looked up the site when she got home and discovered local cemeteries were listed. “As you hover over the cemetery name, it tells you how much of it has been photographed,” she said. St. Mary only has a little over half its graves photographed; White Bear’s oldest cemetery, St. John, is 84% complete and Union is 92% photographed.
She called the site “a great resource for people trying to locate family graves.”
Cremated remains can also be listed. Freburg has relatives in California, for example, whose remains are “on mountains outside of Tahoe.”
Someone can request a photo of a headstone on the Findagrave.com site, as well. Registered volunteers like Freburg are sent an email about the request. Sometimes the location is mapped; sometimes it’s not. He’s had that problem with St. John’s Episcopal Cemetery. Several requests have gone unfulfilled because he can’t find the markers.
When Freburg started the project, Union was 70% complete. He’s found that some names have been recorded twice and some have the wrong information. “Birth dates may be wrong on the marker,” he said. “A lot of times, Findagrave.com is more accurate than the headstone.”
He also fills in blanks if dates are missing by going to other genealogy sites like familysearch.org.
To date, he has inventoried 2,515 graves at Union. It is the final resting place for the area’s first European settlers and the leaders and visionaries who helped build White Bear Lake: Sewell Smith, Gus Amundson, Capt. Warren Stickley and Daniel Getty. There are 24 Civil War veterans and an American Indian marker commemorating the place where the remains of 19 Native Americans are reburied. About 400 sites are not yet listed in Findagrave.com.
Freburg particularly likes Union, established in 1877 as a nondenominational cemetery near Ramaley Park, because of its history. “It’s a cool place. It will be nice to have the database up and running for future generations to find information.”
The genealogist recalled another cemetery from the early 1800s in Helena, Montana, much like Union. “That’s when my fascination started,” Freburg said. “We lived across a field from a very old cemetery. It’s a national historic site. I thought, ‘Wow, I’m standing where a crowd of people said goodbye to a loved one 150 years ago.’ It was amazing.”
