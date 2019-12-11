Last in the Series
Momentum for solving the climate crisis grows, but warming is developing faster than our efforts. Globally, we emit 110 million tons of heat-trapping pollution each day — an amount equal to that emitted by half a million Hiroshima atom bombs.
At the Climate Reality Project training held in Minneapolis in August, former Vice President Al Gore stated that the only way to change national energy policy in time to solve the crisis is through mobilization at the grassroots level. Gov. Tim Walz agreed that we “cannot rely on executive orders” and urged participants to recognize how science, advocacy, social will and implementation of laws are interconnected.
A prime example of not waiting for Washington is “We Are Still In,” a growing declaration of support for climate action to meet Paris Agreement goals. Its diverse signatories number more than 3,800 and include states, cities, businesses, colleges, faith communities, tribes and cultural organizations. A sampling of Minnesota endorsers includes the State, the Twin Cities, University of Minnesota–Morris, General Mills, the McKnight Foundation, MN Interfaith Power and Light and the American Swedish Institute.
Other unprecedented coalitions are emerging from the local level to expand nationwide. One such example originating in Minnesota is the BlueGreen Alliance of union members and environmentalists. Associations of faith communities (MN Interfaith Power and Light), farmers (MN Farmers Union) and youth (YEA! MN) work to speed the transition to renewables.
A successful grassroots initiative is the Youth Environmental Activists (YEA!) of Minnesota. Minnetonka youth formed a coalition with congregations and businesses to win commitment to zero net emissions from city operations by 2040.
In addition to challenging those in power and electing pro-environment officials, the urgency of the climate crisis requires that citizens take both individual and collective steps to curtail emissions. Most householders are familiar with ways to cut fuel consumption, such as adjusting thermostat settings and buying energy-efficient appliances and vehicles. Collectively, such individual actions add up.
And now there are ways to go beyond incremental changes, such as installing solar panels. Households that can’t employ solar energy due to costs or shading can instead subscribe to a community solar garden or participate in a utility-sponsored renewable electricity program, like Xcel Energy’s Windsource or Renewable*Connect.
In terms of transport, a sector that consumes as much energy as that of buildings, consider a hybrid or all-electric vehicle. Air travelers can purchase carbon offsets for jet emissions, used to restore forests and establish solar and wind farms.
Growing numbers of “conscious consumers” consider the energy and environmental impacts of production, distribution and disposal of goods and make informed choices, including decisions not to purchase at all.
Numerous energy and environmental organizations in Minnesota serve to compound individual efforts to reduce emissions. All provide information on individual energy savings strategies, offer collective action opportunities (both ground-level applied projects and statewide demonstrations and petitions), and generate newsletter and email updates. And all welcome donations to further their efforts.
A few of these clean-energy organizations are:
• MN350.org – Its name comes from 350 parts CO2 per million in the atmosphere, the safe upper limit to avoid a climate tipping point. (Our current level is 415). Emphasis here is on policy action, clean transportation and pipeline resistance.
• Minnesota Interfaith Power and Light – MNIPL brings faith communities together in action projects and provides opportunities to join the climate justice movement.
• MN Renewable Energy Society – A pillar of the Eco Experience at the Minnesota State Fair, this group promotes renewable energy, electric vehicles and water conservation.
• Fresh Energy – Since 1992, this St. Paul-based group of scientists, economists, analysts and educators has promoted policies to both advance clean technologies and benefit communities.
This is the last in a series of articles by Scandia resident Rita Erickson. A cultural anthropologist who studied household energy use, environment, and consumerism in Sweden and Minnesota, Rita attended Climate Reality Project Leadership Training last August. She would be happy to offer a customized presentation to your group. Contact her at ritaje@frontiernet.net.
