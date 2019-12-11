WHITE BEAR LAKE — This year, the Greater White Bear Lake Community Foundation awarded every penny in its $50,000 Community Partners Fund to 29 deserving recipients.
This is the third year of grant awards for the foundation, which organized five years ago. To celebrate, grantees were invited to a special reception Dec. 2 at the White Bear Country Inn, where they received their checks from emcee Carol McFarlane, committee chair.
Among them were Becky and Craig Markovitz, the first couple to receive a grant on behalf of their project, Aaron’s Playground. The Mahtomedi couple received $2,500 from the foundation, putting them just $5,000 away from their $100,000 goal to build the playground in their son’s memory.
Aaron was born prematurely and died seven weeks later on Oct. 15, 2018, from chronic lung disease. The Markovitzes wanted to remember their son by the joy he brought those around him.
Bids will go out after the first of the year for the playground; a community build is planned this summer at Mahtomedi’s Southwest Park.
To help the couple reach their goal, inscribed dedication bricks are being sold as park pavers. More information on the brick fundraiser can be found at www.aaronsplayground.org.
Eighty-two donors listed in the foundation annual report have contributed $62,200 to the playground memorial, which “will stand as a symbol of hope and love for Aaron and the countless other children who lost their lives too soon.”
The largest grant of the evening went to St. Andrew’s Community Resource Center. The foundation gave $3,000 to support the center’s work to prevent homelessness.
Since its start in 2015, the foundation has experienced significant growth, both in terms of the funds it manages and its impact on community, noted Chairman Bill Foussard. More than $2.6 million has been donated to the foundation and its 25 funds by 345 individuals, businesses, foundations, faith-based groups and civic and nonprofit organizations. Sixty organizations have received 118 grants totaling $619,000 from the Community Partners Fund and Donor Advised Funds.
“We are genuinely touched by the generosity of this community and its response to our mission,” Foussard said. “Together we are making a difference.”
Retiring Executive Director Jackie Reis was also recognized with a monetary gift in her honor to launch an “opportunities fund.” The fund will cover unexpected costs such as software, conference expenses, etc. to “advance the mission of the GWBLCF.”
The full list of grant recipients appeared in a previous issue of the Press.
