Mahtomedi Fire Chief Terry Fischer has determined the fire that destroyed a home in Grant in the early morning of Aug. 3 was caused by a lightning strike.
In a statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, just after 1 a.m. a homeowner in the 11000 block of Great Oak Trail North called 911 and reported hearing a bolt of lightning followed by a strong smell of gas. Deputies arrived on the scene and located a fire inside the residence. The two adult occupants were able to evacuate their home with their animals, and no injuries have been reported.
Water was brought in by tanker shuttle to put out the flames, as there are no fire hydrants in the area, which is just south of the Hugo city line. Fire crews worked for several hours to extinguish the fire, but the home is reported to be a total loss.
The Mahtomedi Fire Department was assisted by fire crews from Hugo, White Bear Lake, Oakdale, Stillwater, Lake Elmo, Centennial, Lower St. Croix Valley, Scandia, Marine on St. Croix, Vadnais Heights, Forest Lake, Wyoming and Lino Lakes. Additional assistance was also provided by Lakeview EMS and the American Red Cross.
— Washington County Sheriffs Office
