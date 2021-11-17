Blood, sweat, tears and a lot of cake mix have gone into John Lupo’s baking business over the last 44 years. As the Grandma’s Bakery owner nears his 68th birthday, he’s retiring his flour-dusted apron and calling it quits.
But not to worry, faithful bakery patrons. New owners don’t plan to change a thing, according to Lupo. Unless you count improvements such as the purchase of a fancy cookie-making machine as change.
Lupo won’t miss the 80-hour work weeks, post-COVID worries about supply chain shortages, vaccine mandates, staffing issues and other headaches that go with around-the-clock bakery production. A weekend off after the business deal closed Nov. 3 was the first time since he was 24, Lupo said, that he had no responsibilities.
“I did projects around the house. It felt good to do what normal people do on a weekend,” quipped the longtime baker. “People take normal for granted.”
The new owners are Eric and Olga Shogren, who, Lupo assured, excel at running community bakeries. “When they shared their vision, I thought, ‘These guys get it. They will succeed,’” he said. The couple also own Woullet Bakery, Hans Bakery in Anoka and A Baker’s Wife in Minneapolis.
And that makes him happy. “I’ve invested so much of my life in Grandma’s, I don’t want this place to close. Bakeries play an important role on Main Street,” Lupo said. “We are an important part of the fabric of the communities we serve.”
The lock, stock and barrel business deal includes both Grandma’s locations: the retail shop in downtown White Bear Lake and the production/retail facility on Buerkle Road that employs 125 people who produce 500 dozen cookies, 75 cakes, 2,000 pounds of bread and 8,000 doughnuts a day.
Over coffee at the Fourth Street bakery, Lupo said his greatest achievement was surviving COVID. “The pandemic was horrible,” he stated. “I have worked harder than ever the last couple years to keep the business going. Wholesale basically dried up during COVID, so we relied on the retail side.”
Pre-COVID, drivers delivered fresh bakery goods nightly to about 200 major customers around the Twin Cities that included Delta Airlines, the University of Minnesota, hospitals, athletic venues like U.S. Bank Stadium and TCF Field, and major corporations. “That business was just gone,” Lupo reiterated. “It’s coming back, but it’s not what it used to be.”
Over-the-counter sales are better than ever, however, Lupo said. And he wants to thank the generous people in the area who are supporting downtown businesses.
Wife Deb is “over the moon” about the retirement, noted Lupo, who calls Vadnais Heights home. “She finally will have me around.”
The former owner did agree to stay on six months to help the new owners with the transition. “Their group wants to learn our way. There’s a lot to know,” he said.
Looking back, Lupo is most proud of being self-taught in a bakery business he started in 1978 as a Mr. Donut franchise in South St. Paul. He turned it into an independent bakery shortly after and eventually moved to White Bear Lake about 30 years ago.
Lupo credits his success to his involvement in his industry and community and, as mentioned earlier, a lot of hard work. He’s served as president of the Retail Bakers of America and helped establish September’s National Bakery Day to celebrate contributions neighborhood bakeries make to their communities. He also served as chairman of the White Bear Area Chamber of Commerce in 2016 and chaired Manitou Days for several years. The bakery owner is largely responsible for helping set the world’s largest sundae record at Marketfest in 2013 and the popular cakewalks at the summer festival. He created a 2-ton cake commissioned by the Minnesota State Lottery for Taste of MN in 2006 and once filled a last-minute order from Target for 15,000 gingerbread cookies for the Holidazzle Parade.
The Lupos plan to travel now that John is retired. A visit to see their daughter and her family in New York City is first on the list, followed by a 2022 trip to Hawaii. They have four grandchildren.
“I want to just be normal,” Lupo confessed. “I want to do yard work and woodworking and tinker on my motorcycles.” He has a collection of old Honda motorcycles that have regretfully remained in storage the last few years.
“We’ve had a great run,” Lupo said. “I’ve lived the American Dream right here in White Bear Lake, and now I’m really looking forward to retirement.”
