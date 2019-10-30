ST. PAUL – Gov. Tim Walz issued the following statement Monday, Oct. 28 after his administration’s Department of Health and Department of Labor and Industry took action to cease operations related to the industrial production of lead products at Water Gremlin:
“As governor, the most important part of my job is protecting the health of Minnesotans. We have evidence that unsafe conditions at Water Gremlin’s facility resulted in workers unknowingly bringing home lead dust — causing lead poisoning in their children.
“This is heartbreaking. It is unacceptable. And it is not the first time Water Gremlin has jeopardized the health of Minnesotans.
“That is why we took action today requiring Water Gremlin to immediately halt operations. We will continue to do everything in our power to protect children from this serious public health threat and prevent any further wrongdoing by this company in Minnesota.”
Press release
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.