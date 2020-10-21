WHITE BEAR LAKE — The Vadnais Lake Area Water Management Organization (VLAWMO) has a new vision for a healthier East Goose Lake.
Considered a "gateway to the city from Highway 61," the shallow lake is considered impaired, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. It is above state standards for phosphorus and chlorophyll, has almost zero vegetation and no game fish.
The city's environmental specialist, Connie Taillon, is working with VLAWMO to implement several water resources protection projects, including a program for Goose called adaptive lake management (ALM).
Administrator Phil Belfiori gave a short presentation on plans for the lake at the Oct. 13 City Council meeting. He noted that VLAWMO is no longer pursuing a temporary boating restriction or a state alum grant to reduce phosphorus levels in the lake.
The grant involved too many rigid restrictions for a term of 15 years, he said.
The new vision, the ALM approach, involves stakeholder engagement and a financial partnership with the city. The process would be more transparent, he said, "with incremental results and clear communication."
The outcome would be the same: improved water quality and a healthier lake.
Belfiori said both residents and businesses will benefit from a healthy Goose Lake in areas such as visual appeal, property values and watershed connections. The lake is the headwaters for Lambert Creek, which runs into Vadnais Lake, the source of St. Paul's drinking water.
The first step to ALM would be neighborhood meetings and individual contacts followed by an open house, surveys and media engagement.
Fish stocking and vegetation management would also be part of the ALM. Asked what type of fish would be stocked, Belfiori said they would work with DNR fisheries experts on both fish removal and stocking. Bass would likely be introduced since the species feeds on bullheads.
Estimated costs for 2021 actions are $30,000 to $60,000 to be split 50-50 with the city.
Further projects were mentioned for 2022 and beyond that could involve alum treatments to bind the phosphorus, aeration to keep fish alive and treatment for curlyleaf pondweed. Those programs would be much more costly.
Following the presentation, staff wanted to know: Does council have reservations about the program?
Councilman Dan Jones, who sits on the VLAWMO board, said the lake needs help.
"Residents don't all agree on a plan, but we need to get this lake healthy. It just became more visible because of Polar Chev and a resident who took trees down," he said.
Councilman Kevin Edberg said he appreciates the commitment to engagement with residents. "We welcome that aspect," he told the administrator.
— Debra Neutkens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.