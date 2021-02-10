Every day at 1 p.m., good friends and compatriots Jim Sobieski and James Erickson gather near a propane-fueled fire to talk politics, philosophy and family in the front yard of Sobieski’s Mahtomedi home.
Wine has replaced coffee, accompanied by cheese and crackers, but the daily ritual remains intact for the two retirees despite the pandemic. Sobieski describes their social hour as an “external presentation of our attempt to be safe from the virus.”
They used to meet at a downtown Mahtomedi coffee shop with a larger group but COVID, lockdowns and some personal health problems forced them outside. “Jim and I try to keep some socialization intact,” Erickson said, so they bundle up on lawn chairs and socially distance around a fireplace table.
“It barely keeps them warm,” observed Rob Thompson, another coffee shop regular who headed to Florida for the winter. “I think their commitment of friendship and resiliency has kept their spirits high. Their ritual of wine and cheese helps, too.”
Thompson is a retired Sunrise Park Junior High School principal who still participates in the gab session via email. He’ll contribute something of interest he read on the internet, a joke or two, and lately, a “word of the day.”
A word last week was orchidaceous. Sobieski, 80, and Erickson, 79, had to look it up. It means belonging to the plant family Orchidaceae. They weren’t sure how it applied to them, but they liked the word.
Each session starts with a reading from a book by Irish-born writer and lay theologian C.S. Lewis called “A Year with C.S. Lewis.” Both men consider themselves “sincere” Christians. Sobieski attends St. Jude of the Lake and Erickson goes to St. Andrew’s Lutheran. Religion is not usually on the day’s agenda but where politics is concerned, “we’re on the same page,” Erickson said.
Conversation can touch on any subject, and nothing is off limits. “Half the time we finish each other’s sentences,” Erickson noted, followed by Sobieski claiming they “have trouble with vocabulary,” which isn’t really true.
Sobieski and wife Cynthia “Cinny” have lived on Hickory Street since he started working for 3M in 1968 as a PhD chemist. He retired after 32 years with the company. Erickson has lived in White Bear Lake since 1947 and retired from the city of St. Paul’s engineering department. Both are veterans. Sobieski served two years in the Army in the late ’60s and Erickson spent six years on a submarine.
Married 45 years, the Sobieskis have four children and five grandchildren. Their oldest son lives in China; son Ben is a former NFL player who lives in Dellwood, and another son is a business broker in Minneapolis. Their daughter works in the medical field near Milwaukee.
Erickson does not have children.
Do the longtime friends ever argue? “Never,” replied Erickson. “We’ve never had an argument.”
“But then, we’re not married,” Sobieski pointed out.
Erickson gets sentimental about their 15-year friendship, declaring he knows the guy across the patio table as well as he’s ever known anybody. “The most important things in life are relationships,” Erickson asserted. “It’s not the new car or big house, but relationships.”
He is practically mid-sentence when he spots a passerby and abruptly toasts the person with a “Happy New Year.” Seems the friendly salute has become a time-honored tradition.
Sisters walking by from St. Jude have even joined the two for “nice conversation,” said Sobieski. “They didn’t let two strange old birds scare them off,” quipped Erickson.
“By the way,” Erickson stated, “I have an adage that I’ve coined. ‘Old is bold.’ I think it’s original.”
They normally limit their daily happy hour to 60 minutes, depending on temperature, but they never let weather stop them.
Cinny popped her head out to say “hi,” noting that an observant neighbor across the street assures her the two only have one glass of wine.
