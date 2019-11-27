Children’s Performing Arts Up North Glam-themed gala helped raise funds for educational leadership programs through the performing arts. Each year, CPA puts on “The Masque” to bring community members together in support of theater arts in White Bear Lake. Board chair Sharon Hanifl-Lee wanted to do something different this year for the annual fundraising event. “Up North Glam” was the decided theme, which brought out buffalo plaid and flannel attire for the gala.
More than 150 people attended the Nov. 9 event, helping CPA raise over $50,000 toward expanded programing and community outreach, Hanifl-Lee said. This year’s Fund-a-Need will help support CPA’s newest programming — Theater Outreach Program for Schools (TOPS), which will work to bring theater arts programming into schools. CPA’s special events committee transformed the Hanifl Performing Arts Center for the night to complement the theme: Antler chandeliers in the classrooms dripped with crystals, buffalo plaid reindeer adorned the mantel and a bear skin rug lay in front of the fireplace. Outside, there was ax-throwing (inflatable) and a bonfire. Stay tuned for next year’s theme: all will be revealed in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.