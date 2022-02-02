WHITE BEAR LAKE — What started a decade ago in a converted classroom continues to serve a critical need in the school district.
Called The Closet, its premise, according to a volunteer team of retired teachers, is to provide clothing for families who are struggling financially.
“And it has mushroomed,” said Mary Dahle, a former South Campus Spanish teacher who has been in charge of The Closet for the last five years. “Since the end of November, we’ve serviced 13 families consisting of 37 children and 23 adults.”
Operated by the White Bear Lake Area Education Foundation in space provided at the Alternative Learning Center on Orchard Lane, the “store” offers free clothing, most of it new or very gently used. About 200 students and/or parents annually shop by appointment in anonymity at The Closet. Some are homeless.
They must be recommended by someone in the school district such as a principal, counselor or teacher. The recommendation is relayed to Dahle, who arranges a visit. The Closet is not open to the public.
Winter coats and boots have been in high demand this season, Dahle said. The Closet also offers pajamas, undergarments (new) and hygiene items. Sizes range from newborn to adult.
Dahle works with MaryEllen Mieure, a foundation board member and retired elementary teacher who taught in the district 34 years. Mieure answers emails and arranges donation drop-offs to the district center. They can’t say enough about the community’s generous donors.
“I can’t put my finger on it, but there’s something special about the community of White Bear Lake,” Dahle said. “When someone is in need, people step forward. We couldn’t function without a generous community.”
Mieure commended groups that hold service projects to help The Closet. The fire department, for instance, donated about 70 coats through “Operation Warm,” she said, and the Rotary Club holds an annual gift card drive.
Monetary donations and gift cards are always welcome; in fact, they’re encouraged. If a family needs a specific item that the store doesn’t have, a volunteer will go shopping to fill that need.
About 15 volunteers keep The Closet in business, unpacking donations and keeping things tidy. Anyone interested in helping can find a volunteer form on the foundation website, WBLAEF.org.
“Our volunteers are so empathetic and nonjudgmental,” noted Dahle. “They feel they’re making a difference in helping families in need.”
Both women get personal satisfaction from not only helping families obtain needed clothing, but seeing the smile on their faces when they find something.
Dahle particularly remembers a little girl who found a pair of purple boots. “She didn’t stop dancing around the store in those boots.” And there was a grateful mother who came in to find coats for her children and left with one for herself, too.
The Closet founder, Kim Schoonover, called it a “hand up, not a hand out,” Dahle added.
“We have lived by that. We are really trying to help students fit in at school. As teachers, we know how important it is to fit in.”
