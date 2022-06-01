With help from the Ben Jackson Foundation, White Bear Lake native Angela Hall is coming home for her sister Hanna’s funeral.
Angela lost her sister Hanna last year on May 25, 2021, from an accidental fentanyl overdose. Angela is a senior airman in the U.S. Air Force and stationed at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia.
“We did not have a proper burial for Hanna when she died, and Angela flew back to Virginia,” said Angela’s mother, Susan. “As a family, we decided to have her burial a year later on Friday, June 3, 2022.”
Susan said flights home can cost $400 to $500. “This is almost what Angela makes in a month, so it can be very difficult to get home,” she said. “The Ben Jackson Foundation knows firsthand how difficult it is. They had a son stationed overseas and he asked if his parents could help him out with some money for his flight. Little did they know that this was the last time they would see their son alive.”
The Ben Jackson Foundation was established to help young military service members go home to visit their friends and family with a Ticket Home Award.
According to the Ben Jackson Foundation’s website, the Ticket Home Award helps new military members pay travel expenses for a visit home after arriving at their first permanent duty station. Typically, a Ticket Home Award is worth $500 if a soldier is coming home from somewhere in the U.S., and up to $1,000 if they are returning home from an overseas base.
The foundation reviews applications and give Ticket Home Awards monthly. The number of awards given depends on fundraising.
Angela applied online for a Ticket Home Award in March. Her application was accepted, and she received $500 for travel expenses.
“What a great surprise it was for her to receive this award,” Susan said. “It allows Angela to come home for Hanna’s funeral.”
“This opportunity was given to me at the right time,” Angela said. “Just being surrounded by my family means everything to me during this time.”
Angela enlisted in the Air Force in 2020, a year after her father passed away from a terminal illness.
“I was still in college when my dad passed away,” Angela said. “My life got put on hold, and I didn’t have a set future plan. It was a time in my life where I was grieving, and throughout that process, I thought my dad would be proud of me if I joined the Air Force.”
She continued, “I was intrigued by serving my country and I want to further my education without going into more debt.”
Press readers may remember Angela as the star goalie for the White Bear Lake High School Girls hockey team a decade ago. After graduating in 2014, she attended the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. She also played hockey on the women’s college team.
“When I was at River Falls, our team went to the NCAA tournament and took third place in the nation my freshman year and second place my sophomore year,” Angela said. “I graduated in 2018 and majored in biology.”
Susan said she is grateful Angela will make it home for Hanna’s funeral at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery on Friday, June 3. “My family’s been through a lot the last few years, and Angela coming home is such a blessing.”
“It’s been hard being away from my family this past year,” Angela said. “I’m glad I can be at my sister’s funeral and we can all lean on each other during this hard time.”
To learn more about the Ben Jackson Foundation, go to https://www.benjacksonfoundation.org
