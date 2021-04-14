Getting things done the ‘Wolgamot way’

While bikers and walkers along the Lake Links Trail are within Mahtomedi’s borders, they'll be reassured they haven't meandered off the trail whenever they look up and see the sign indicating they're still on course.
But the guiding street sign won't just say, “Lake Links Trail.”
The Mahtomedi City Council at its April 6 meeting passed a resolution co-naming the Mahtomedi segment of the Lake Links Trail “Wolgamot Way.”
Steve Wolgamot, who retired from the Mahtomedi City Council in February of this year, earned the honor after having been a fixture in Mahtomedi civic life for more than 40 years. During that time, he dedicated himself to serving the community, from his presence on the St. Andrew's Board to contributing to the boys' and girls' programs in the Mahtomedi Basketball Association and encouraging junior robotics students.
Wolgamot also held elected office in town. He served on the Mahtomedi School Board, the Mahtomedi Area Education Foundation and on the Mahtomedi City Council. He resigned from the city council for health reasons.
The key to having a byway named after him probably resulted from his leadership as Washington County Co-Chair of the Lake Links Trail Association, in tandem with Ramsey County Co-Chair Mike Brooks, to initiate the development of the Lake Links Trail through Mahtomedi.
“I have never worked with a more extraordinarily dedicated person in my adult lifetime of public service,” said Sen. Chuck Wiger. Wolgamot's efforts on the school board and on the development of the trail radiates how passionate he is about the outdoors, the senator said.
“I'll never forget his service on the Mahtomedi School Board,” said current School Board Member Kevin Donovan. “It was a pleasure to serve with him for many years.”
Mahtomedi Schools Superintendent Barb Duffrin said that one of the first things Wolgamot did for her when she was new to the area was to share the history of the area with her. “I was able to learn all about Mahtomedi,” she noted.
City Council Member Richard Brainerd said it was an honor and privilege to serve with his neighbor for many years on the council. “I think the recognition of Steve is right on. What he did for Mahtomedi and the Lake Links Trail — working with the Legislature and getting funding — is beyond recognition in terms of how great that really was.”
Wolgamot was one of the first people Council Member Jane Schneeweis met when she moved to Mahtomedi. “Steve is a tenacious dog with a bone for what he believes in,” she said.
“On behalf of the county board, Steve, you are the epitome of persistence,” County Commissioner Stan Karwoski said. “Being elected, you often look up to people with skills like leadership and persistence to get things done.”
“When I first ran into Steve, he asked if he could meet with us about the trail,” said Dellwood resident Blanche Hawkins. “I thought he was one of the strangest people I've ever met. Down the road, I'm his No. 1 fan. He had a total advocacy for things he thought were important for communities and his untiring goal was to work to get that accomplished.”
Metropolitan Council Member Susan Vento cited Wolgamot's contributions as historian. “As a former teacher, I think history stories can't be told enough and will go on long after all of us,” she said.
“It's all true,” Brooks said. “There's no finer thing than looking at an individual, believing in their power, and transferring it to the community by bringing a solution to a problem.”
“So many of you all were involved in accomplishing wonderful things for our community,” Wolgamot said. “The gratitude is mine. It's such a wonderful thing for Karen and me to be here for 44 busy years.”
“It's been a pleasure to know you,” Mayor Judson Marshall said.
Rep. Peter Fischer cited Wolgamot's calm demeanor and his finding a way to get things done.
“There's always a Wolgamot way to get it done — never obstructions — just the Wolgamot way,” Fischer said.
