Willernie Mayor Barb Parent has served as mayor for 23 years, after having originally been appointed to office as a council member. We have asked Mayor Parent to share a few personal tidbits and thoughts so that the community can get to know her better.
Q:Where were you born and where did you grow up?
A: Madison, Wisconsin.
Q: How long have you lived in this community?
A: 37 years.
Q: What do you like best about living here?
A: I like living in a small community where I know my neighbors, and where neighbors help neighbors.
Q: What changes have you wanted to see in your community ever since you’ve lived here?
A: A continuing effort to clean up the yards and public areas, a refurbishing of our buildings and parks.
Q: What things would you like to preserve in your community?
A: We are a varied and diverse community, economically and architecturally, with all ages and backgrounds. It makes for an interesting variety and mix. We will never be described as a cookie cutter city.
Q: Why did you decide to accept the appointment to the office of mayor?
A: Originally, I was asked to fill a city council spot upon the death of a city council member. I took the position because I thought it would be interesting and a way to learn more about my community. When the previous mayor retired, and asked who of the four of us on the council was going to be mayor, the others turned and volunteered me, so I ran for the mayor’s position.
Q: What do you think the voters, as well as the council who appointed you, were looking for in you?
A: Since I have been mayor for 23 years now, I hope they are pleased with what I and the council have done so far to maintain Willernie, keep us in the black money-wise, and keep us on course to keep Willernie a good place to live.
Q: What was your profession?
A: I spent 30 plus years in education. I retired from White Bear Lake School District as a School Psychologist.
Q: How has your profession helped you as mayor?
A: Remaining calm under pressure and adversity, using listening skills, attempting to see the issues or the problems from different angles.
Q: What exactly are you responsible for in your role? Describe your duties.
A: It all depends on the day. I certainly am responsible for the meetings both within the city and in other venues, for the city. I am blessed with a great city council and duties are divided between us.
Q: What new things have you learned so far in your position that you didn’t know before?
A: I have certainly learned how small government works. I have also learned much about the history of our community. Lately, I have learned to read the water meters and what to do when a water main breaks in the middle of the night.
Q: Your favorite hobbies?
A: Writing, golf, camping, reading, crocheting.
Q: What are you really good at that people may not know about you?
A: I am not sure I would say I was really good at writing books, but since I have retired, I have had some success in writing young adult fantasy.
Q: What fun place do you like to volunteer?
A: At the small golf course (Fox Run) I play at in the summer. At the American Family Insurance Championship golf tournament at the University of Wisconsin Golf Course in Madison, WI.
Q: What are some of the top ten things on your bucket list?
A: To drive and camp around Lake Superior, and to see the Maritime Provinces in Canada.
Q: When you go out into the community, what are your favorite places to go/things to do?
A: I like to walk around Willernie, visit with the neighbors.
Q: What is your favorite way to unwind?
A: Sitting with my feet up with a cat on my lap, reading. Or taking time to just enjoy nature, a view of a lake, the quiet of the woods.
Q: What fun thing do you like to do that you can divulge, that no one would ever guess of you?
A: Build things in wood.
Q: What would you like the public at large to know about you and/or your community?
A: While I am a newbie to Willernie (I have only been here 37 years), I am really glad that when I moved to this area for work, I found a house in Willernie. I like the fact that we are a small city with good roads to walk or bike on, with friendly, helpful neighbors. I like knowing that my mail and packages are safe in our post office and I can run into my neighbors when I go to pick up my mail each day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.