In early March, Gov. Tim Walz appointed Gail Cederberg, PhD. as District 12 representative on the Metropolitan Council. Cederberg shares a few personal tidbits and thoughts so that the community can get to know her better.
Q: How long have you lived in this community?
A: I have lived in Mahtomedi for 25 years. I am married with one very old cat living with us. My daughter who grew up in Mahtomedi lives in Boston.
Q: What do you like best about living here?
A: There are so many things I love about living in Mahtomedi and this community. We moved to Mahtomedi because of the excellent public schools and access to the many lakes and parks near us. The area is very livable because there is a shopping center nearby, walking and bike trails, parks, entertainment, restaurants, and easy accessibility to the highway. The Mahtomedi area is truly a hidden gem.
Q: What changes have you wanted to see in your community since you’ve lived here?
A: One improvement I have wanted to see is to make Mahtomedi more walkable and safer for students to walk and bike to school. I see that plans are in the works! Another change I would like to see is to add additional public transportation to Mahtomedi and throughout District 12. Century College continues to grow and is a regional asset, with more students are needing to use public transportation. Also, when I first moved to Mahtomedi, I investigated the possibility of taking public transportation to my work in western St. Paul. However, each way would have taken at least 1.5 – 2 hours so it was not practical. This is an issue I plan to work on as a member of the Met Council.
Q: Why did you decide to accept the appointment to the Metropolitan Council?
A: I believe economic development and the protection of human health and the environment can be integrated to build and grow prosperous, equitable and sustainable communities. Everyone should have a safe place to live and raise their families, be able to take advantage of all the things our communities have to offer and live their best life. The Metropolitan Council and I are aligned in that vision. By serving as the District 12 member on the Met Council, I can give back to my community, contributing my experience and voice to a bigger discussion about our region’s future.
Q: What do you think the Governor was looking for when he appointed you?
A: I can’t answer for the Governor, however, I’m bringing a lifetime of experience as an environmental engineer and my passion for clean water to the table which comes in pretty handy when we’re making plans for what the region will look like in the future. It touches on all of our work from planning for economic development, to building healthy and sustainable communities.
Q: What was your profession, and are you retired?
A: I am a retired environmental and water resources engineer with more than 30 years of experience remediating brownfields and Superfund sites in Minnesota and throughout the United States; modeling groundwater contamination and protecting groundwater supplies; and managing environmental and health and safety compliance for businesses. I am an environmental engineer because I can make a difference in real time for people and improve their communities.
Q: How has your profession helped you as Metropolitan Council representative?
A: I sit on the Environment Committee, which oversees the update to the 2050 Water Resources Policy Plan and the Metro Area Water Supply Plan, and I understand the complexities associated with solving the complex water supply and groundwater contamination issues facing District 12 and the surrounding areas. A clean environment is essential to a high quality of life, and environmental policy impacts issues like housing, transportation, parks, economic development, and job creation. I am hoping to share my experience working at the intersection of these important issues with committed members of the Met Council as well as its excellent professional staff.
Q: What exactly are you responsible for in your role? Describe your duties.
A: To put it simply, the legislature created the Met Council to tackle big picture, regional issues that go beyond the jurisdiction of any one city or county. On any given day I can be considering policies that improve regional transit and transportation, or considering how we can continue to invest in our region’s wastewater treatment system, which is one of the cleanest and most cost-effective in the nation.
However, we are beginning work on one of the most exciting projects of all, our 2050 plan. Every decade the Met Council facilitates a big regional discussion about what we want our future to look like in the next 30 years. We will be reaching out to people from all walks of life, elected officials, advocacy groups, neighborhood leaders and anyone else who wants to talk about what our future should look like.
Those regional plans have centered our region’s development on our common values, and they are one of the reasons the Metro has one of the highest qualities of life in the nation.
Q: What new things have you learned so far in your position that you didn’t know before?
A: I have been “on the job” for only one month. However, I have learned that people and communities are so committed and passionate about integrating sustainable growth and protecting the environment. They want to have positive input into planning and decisions; and the Metropolitan Council is staffed with talented, dedicated professional engineers, planners, scientists, and staff who are supporting communities, as well as you and me in making the Metro area the best place to live in the U.S.
Q: What would you like the public at large to know about you and your community?
A: I will be out and about listening and learning about the issues that are important to you and your communities – please reach out to me at Gail.Cederberg@metc.state.mn.us. The Met Council is made up of a diverse and talented group of people, but that expertise isn’t enough to chart our region’s best course. We need to hear from you – our community leaders, advocacy groups, business leaders, educators, neighborhoods, and elected officials about how we can build a better region for future generations.
