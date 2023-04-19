Richard Brainerd was appointed mayor of Mahtomedi Feb. 7, following the Jan. 17 retirement of Judson Marshall. Brainerd shares a few personal tidbits and thoughts so that the community can get to know him better.
Q: Where were you born and where did you grow up?
A: Born in Los Angeles, California and grew up in Fennimore, Wisconsin.
Q: How long have you lived in this community?
A: 36 years.
Q: What do you like best about living here?
A: Living in a “small town city” where residents have connections with each other and take pride in the community. This includes our excellent educational opportunities, the natural resources which surround us, the city parks and trails, the east shore of White Bear Lake, the proximity to Saint Paul and Minneapolis, the historical significance of the community, and the businesses community.
Q: What are your favorite things to do in the community?
A: I like to walk on the city trails, bike the Lake Links Trail, walk in Katherine Abbott Park and eat and enjoy coffee at our local businesses.
Q: What changes have you wanted to see in your community since you’ve lived here?
A: A healthy environment; a community connected by walking and bike paths; a great school system; a capital improvement plan that provides for good infrastructure of roads, water and buildings; an excellent staff to serve the community; and an atmosphere of a “small town city” similar to that of the community where I was raised.
Q: What things would you like to preserve in your community?
A: The history of the city — Chautauqua community and Wildwood Amusement Park. The close-knit small-town atmosphere where residents have connections with each other and where we take pride in our community by working together with educational leaders, businesses/community leaders and our government to maintain a safe environment in which to live, work and learn.
Q: Why did you decide accept the appointment to be mayor?
A: When Mayor Jud Marshall retired, I was serving as president of the council and had been acting mayor for a number of months. When asked by the other members of the council if I would accept the mayoral responsibilities, I enthusiastically said yes. The council voted unanimously to appoint me mayor.
Q: Are you retired?
A: I am retired from regular employment, but not retired from my involvement in many organizational activities.
Q: What was your profession?
A: My professional career was in human resources. I had the opportunity to serve as deputy administrator for the Wisconsin Department of Justice, deputy commissioner of personnel for the State of Minnesota, director of human resources for Ramsey County, and director of human resources for Metropolitan Council. I also served as an independent human resources consultant and as an instructor for Carlson School of Management, Employer Education Service.
Q: How has your profession helped you as mayor?
A: My experience dealing with the challenges that people face has been truly helpful. I’ve learned that people are our greatest asset, and it is so important to listen and hear what they say. From my experience, I have also found that my skills and knowledge relative to administration, consulting and training/education assist me every day in one way or another.
Q: What new things have you learned so far in your position that you didn’t know before?
A: I’m experiencing the amount of time and attention that are necessary to prepare and represent the city as a spokesperson, presiding officer at council meetings and ceremonial head for the city. I’m also having the chance to meet more people and learn their hopes and interests for our city.
Q: What would you like to share with us about your family?
A: I am married and fortunate to have a wonderful wife, children and grandchildren.
Q: What fun places do you like to volunteer?
A: I enjoy giving back to my community and organizations which are of interest, including the American Red Cross, Century College, Parks & Trails Council of Minnesota, League of Minnesota Cities, Clean Water Council of Minnesota and Conservation Minnesota.
Q: What are some of the top 10 things on your bucket list?
A: Travel with family and friends to National Parks; hiking and cycling in the U.S. and Europe.
Q: What are your favorite hobbies?
A: I enjoy spending time with family and friends, cross-country skiing, hiking, bicycling and other physical activities like pilates and working in my yard.
Q: What fun thing do you like to do, that no one would ever guess of you?
A: I am an avid bird-watcher with my wife Mary, and enjoy the many birding venues in Minnesota, especially the Sax-Zim Bog.
Q: What would you like the public at large to know about yourself and/or your community?
A: As mayor, I am committed to the well-being of the city now and into the future. My work experiences, organizational and City Council experiences have provided me with opportunities to be exposed to the great things Mahtomedi has to offer — schools, parks, trails, fire/EMT services, law enforcement services, good neighborhoods, committed citizens and, of course, beautiful White Bear Lake.
