Get ready for a gaga ball pit at Berwood Park

If you haven’t heard of a gaga ball pit, you are not alone.
“They call it a kinder version of dodgeball,” said Kaylin Clement, Vadnais Heights assistant city administrator. “It’s played with a soft foam ball and combines the skills of dodging, striking, running and jumping while trying to hit opponents with the ball below the knees. Players need to keep moving to avoid getting hit by the ball. It’s fun and easy, and you get a serious workout.”
The city of Vadnais Heights will be getting a gaga ball pit at Berwood Park with the $50,000 allocated to the Park, Recreation and Trails Commission as part of the 2023 budgeting process. The estimated cost is $5,868.
“A lot of schools have these (gaga ball pits),” Clement said. “We talked with some other communities around us that have these just to make sure that we hadn’t missed kind of a craze, and people gave us advice that it’s definitely popular and worth the investment.”
The second item included in the allocated $50,000 is a new light pole at the Kohler Meadows sledding hill. According to Clement, the pole with have a pushbutton control with a time delay off function. The light will be programmed to not turn on unless activated, or if activated past 10 p.m. It will be disabled during the summer months when the sledding hill is not in use. The approximate total cost for the light/power is $14,815.
The Bridgewood Park pickleball courts are going to get three 6-foot benches alongside each of the four courts (12 total). Clement said the plan is to have enough benches to accommodate each team if the courts are full, thus minimizing the need to relocate the benches.
“Something specific about the benches at Bridgewood is that the style of the bench that is recommended is to not have to actually drill into the surface of the newly reconstructed court there and if we find that they’re moving around, we can cable tie them to the fences,” Clement said. “The Parks Commission feels very positive about the use of some of these funds.”
The estimated cost of the pickleball court benches is $4,104. The total cost of the approved park improvements is approximately $24,787.
City Council Member Katherine Doll Kanne said she believes the Parks, Recreation and Trails Commission will be asking for more improvements to use the remaining $50,000.
“They’re continuing to have some discussions,” Doll Kanne said. “I think they’re doing their due diligence to make sure they’re bringing us recommendations that people actually want and will use.”
City Administrator Kevin Watson said registration for youth T-ball and soccer closes on June 16. Registration is open for the slow-pitch softball tournament and beanbag tournament for Heritage Days.
The city’s annual ice cream social will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Berwood Park. There will be free ice cream, live music from Minty Hippo and activities for all ages. No registration is required.
Watson said that the city’s lawn watering policy is in effect until Sept. 15 for all residents and businesses. Addresses that end in an even number may water on even days and homes and businesses with addresses that end on odd-numbered days may water on odd days. “The lawn watering policy is a way to promote conservation while also ensuring an adequate water supply is available to meet our consumer and emergency needs,” he said. “If you’re planting new seed or sod and new trees, all you have to do is contact the city to get a waiver.”
Summer hours at City Hall are from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p. m. Monday through Thursday and 7 to 11 a.m. on Fridays.
Juneteenth will be observed in the city of Vadnais Heights on June 19. City offices will be closed that day.
The next Vadnais Heights City Council meeting will be at 7 p.m. June 20 at Vadnais Heights City Hall.
