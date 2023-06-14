Get ready for a gaga ball pit at Berwood Park

Kids in Vadnais Heights will have a new game to play at Berwood Park-gaga ball.

 Contributed

If you haven’t heard of a gaga ball pit, you are not alone.

“They call it a kinder version of dodgeball,” said Kaylin Clement, Vadnais Heights assistant city administrator.  “It’s played with a soft foam ball and combines the skills of dodging, striking, running and jumping while trying to hit opponents with the ball below the knees. Players need to keep moving to avoid getting hit by the ball. It’s fun and easy, and you get a serious workout.”  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.