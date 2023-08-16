Romina Montanari believes in the art of bringing people together with food.
She started her own business, Italy with Romina, to teach people how to cook fresh pasta the Italian way.
“I developed this idea to keep the tradition alive from Italy and at the same time teach people the value of getting together, making food together, sitting down at the table and eating together,” Montanari said. “It is a very important value that is getting lost, I think, through the generations. Everybody eats in front of the TV or everybody's in a hurry. Nobody wants to spend time preparing a “from scratch” dinner, but I think it's really important.”
Montanari, of White Bear Lake, grew up in Modena in the Emilia Romagna region of Italy. She said it is widely considered the culinary capital of Italy and the food valley of the world. It is also the sister city of St. Paul.
As a teenager, she met with a dietician to create a healthier diet and started to learn about food. “I have always been passionate about food and learned about Italian cuisine in the kitchen with my mother and aunts,” she said.
She moved to Minnesota when she met her husband, Tom, in San Francisco. She is a professional cook, ServSafe food certified and an Italian Wine Scholar Guild member.
She teaches fresh pasta cooking classes, leads regional dishes workshops and organizes Italian food and wine events for the Italian Cultural Center of Minneapolis/St. Paul. “Making fresh pasta and teaching other people how to do it has been my passion for the last 10 years,” Montanari said.
She describes each Italy with Romina session as a lively hands-on pasta-making class that helps people learn about the different aspects of regional Italy and gives people all the tools they need to make fresh pasta at home.
“I decide which pasta to make based on which region they would like to focus on,” Montanari said. “I put together a menu for them including the appetizers, the salad, wine and dessert. We're celebrating that region.”
First, Montanari teaches dough techniques — rolling, cutting and folding pasta. She shares her own experiences making pasta over the years. Then people roll their dough and start making pasta.
Based on the regional pasta theme chosen, people have an array of tools and ingredients to use. And along the way, Montanari talks about the region chosen as the theme including the history, culture and some interesting anecdotes.
Once everyone’s pasta is rolled, pressed and cut, it’s time to relax. Montanari said guests can put their feet up and congratulate each other on their good work, while she handles the final stages of preparation. She'll make the sauce that complements the particular pasta chosen.
“Then they can gather around the table and enjoy their meal together,” Montanari said. “That is the most authentic Italian tradition of all.”
Montanari will be hosting an informational meeting for the 2024 Boutique Food and Wine Tour in Piedmont-Langhe from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at the Boatworks Commons community room. She coordinates food and wine tours in Italy, where visitors can learn about the authentic tastes of the region through vineyard visits and cooking classes. Participants will also get to visit local landmarks and small farms.
“I'm more Italian in America than I was Italian in Italy, because what you have as an Italian here is a gift and when you're in Italy it's taken for granted,” Montanari said.
Besides cooking from scratch, she enjoys biking, yoga and stand-up paddleboarding.
“I'm just a very natural person and I really believe in food as a medicine and it's very important to me,” she said. “Growing up in Italy, my mother showed me how food was important, because she always went to buy fresh produce and fresh meat directly from the farmer. She brought me to all these farmers in the mountain and we'd go get the eggs, the meat and the fresh salad. Every time I got sick, she always asked me, 'What did you eat?' It's something really embedded in me.”
To learn more, go to www.italywithromina.com/.
