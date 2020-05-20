Longtime Gem Lake Mayor Bob Uzpen died May 13 from complications of Lou Gehrig’s disease, or ALS.
“He’d been sick for a couple years,” said City Councilwoman Gretchen Artig-Swomley, now acting mayor. “He didn’t like to talk about it. I think being mayor kept him going.”
Uzpen, 72, was retired after a long career with U.S. Bank. He moved to Gem Lake in 2002 and had served as mayor since 2008. Artig-Swomley described him as “a wonderful man to work with and a great mayor.”
Mueller Memorial is handling arrangements. Complete notice appears on page 5.
Artig-Swomley is acting mayor until the council can meet and appoint someone to fill the position for the remainder of Uzpen’s term, which runs through end of the year. A formal resolution must be made by council to fill the position that was vacated due to his death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.