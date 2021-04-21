Gazebo on track for late June completion

The $150,000 anonymous donation to restore the iconic gazebo isn’t quite enough to cover project costs, but the city is chipping in the difference.
A special committee appointed by the mayor in January figures the project will cost about $180,000. Ultimately, it was determined that the existing roof structure and upper columns could be saved and reused. The upper floor, railings, decorative panels and lower columns, however, as well as the stairway, require reconstruction.
Instead of using wood, this time durable, maintenance-free materials such as aluminum, stainless steel and synthetics will be used.
City Engineer Paul Kauppi briefed City Council on the restoration April 13, noting that only one contractor submitted a quote. That was Pelco Construction LLC, a local company that bid $167,400 for the job.
Kauppi suggested the additional $30,000 needed to cover architect fees and anticipated change orders come from the parks fund, as there are several projects expected to come in under budget. Council agreed, and the contract was awarded.
Kauppi thanked fellow committee members Bryan Belisle, Sara Markoe Hanson, council liaison Dan Jones, city parks foreman Andy Wietecki and retired architect Brian Hanson for their work. Brian Hanson, he said, lives across the street from the gazebo and helped with its restoration 25 years ago.
Jones too, said he “can’t emphasize enough the city’s thanks to the committee. Brian deserves special recognition for his hard work. This is an important icon to the community. I would have paid double to get it done.”
Completion is expected end of June in time for Manitou Days.
— Debra Neutkens
