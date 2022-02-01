‘Gateway Species’: Get to know your local squirrels

When you look out in your backyard and spot the unmistakable bushy tail darting across the lawn, you may not realize it, but you’re getting a look at an important member of Minnesota’s ecology. Squirrels’ friendly dispositions offer more than just a chuckle for us backyard observers: watching squirrels is a helpful way to learn about our environment and instill an appreciation for nature.
As Scott Noland of the Minnesota DNR explained, “They’re kind of a gateway species into the environmental world that people get to see pretty frequently.”
Gray, red, fox, two species of flying squirrels and ground squirrels can be found year-round throughout the state. While gray squirrels are probably the ones you’ve seen digging up lawns and misappropriating birdseed, here’s a short guide to spotting each of the six different species found in Minnesota.
The Eastern gray squirrel is the most common squirrel seen in the northeast metro. They’re known for their bushy tails, which are about 8 to 10 inches in length, or roughly the same length as their bodies. The gray squirrel can be spotted in hardwood forests, wooded parks and residential areas. Gray squirrels are some of the few animals that thrive in areas where houses break up natural woodlands.
The flying squirrel is more elusive than the other species. This nocturnal squirrel can “fly,” thanks to a fold of skin spanning from its front to hind feet. When their legs are outstretched, their skin turns into a planing surface that allows them to take “flight” as far as 50 feet. There are two species of flying squirrel in Minnesota: the Southern flying squirrel and the Northern flying squirrel. They can be spotted by their brown bug-eyes, olive-brown backs and white bellies, and their silky soft fur.
“We do get some calls about them in the northeast metro. People will call in and say they saw a flying squirrel, which is really cool. Some people might see them if they’re doing tree removal or they’re just seeing them during their dawn and dusk hours,” said Noland.
The fox squirrel isn’t as common as the gray squirrel, but they make themselves known by their large size. Fox squirrels can weigh up to 3 pounds and range from 20 to 24 inches in length. Their tails measure about 10 inches in length. Fox squirrels can be found in the northeast metro, but they’re most common in the western part of the state.
The red squirrel— otherwise known as the pine squirrel — is Minnesota’s noisiest species of squirrel. These squirrels have a tendency to chatter while humans are nearby. They have a rust-red back and tail and a white belly. The name “pine squirrel” comes from their habitat of coniferous woods throughout the nation’s snowbelt and into the mountainous regions of Canada.
The 13-lined ground squirrel is commonly known as the Minnesota gopher. These ground squirrels can be spotted skittering across the state’s grasslands and have taken over agricultural lands as well. The eponymous squirrel has exactly 13 stripes on its back and has golden fur, just like its famous namesake, the University of Minnesota’s mascot, Goldy Gopher.
These six species have a number of ways to make it through the harsh Minnesota winter.
To preserve energy, they limit their time of activity in the winter. They don’t hibernate like other animals, but they tend to stay within the confines of their nest when the temperatures drop.
“During the really cold times, they’ll stay up in their nest with other squirrels so they have additional body heat,” Noland said. Like humans, squirrels will shiver when they’re cold. Their layer of thick fur also helps them stay warm in extremely low temperatures.
In autumn, squirrels begin building up their fat reserves and collecting and storing their food for the winter in tree cavities. Noland explains that to humans, it might feel like squirrels don’t have enough food to survive the winter.
“We tell folks there is plenty of food for them in the natural environment for these critters to live here. That’s how they’ve been able to survive.”
Backyard feeding has led to an abundance of squirrels in the metro, but Noland recommends keeping wildlife wild. However, if you do have the urge to feed your backyard residents, it is best to research your city’s ordinances before feeding.
Squirrels remain prolific in the northeast metro and, unlike other wildlife in Minnesota,there haven’t been any disease-related incidences in the squirrel population. Since squirrels thrive in urban and suburban environments, there are plenty of opportunities for humans to learn more about their fellow Minnesota residents.
“It’s a way that people are learning about them and instilling a kind of value and land ethic and concern, plus an interest in wildlife too,” Noland noted. “And of course, they’re pretty fun and comical too.”
Staff Writer Corinne Stremmel can be reached at lowdownnews@presspubs.com or 651-407-1226.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.