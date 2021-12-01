Gable Pines resident builds memory village to fight pandemic boredom

After months of isolation due to the pandemic, Margaret Christenson tapped into her own creativity and, in turn, tapped into some of her fondest memories.
A retired occupational therapist, Christenson knows the importance of staying busy. In those weeks of isolation at Gable Pines Assisted Living in Vadnais Heights, Christenson got busy transforming a 4-foot-by-4-foot space in the corner of her apartment into a village of her most precious memories.
Her idea to start building dioramas stemmed from a trip to Bachman’s she took with her daughter a couple of years ago when fairy gardens were trending.
A few years later, Christenson’s first diorama was created after she noticed a vacant 18-inch indentation in the walls of Gable Pines.
Christenson built the foundation of a fairy garden so others could join in and make houses. The fairy garden is now redesigned every couple of months to fit with the theme of each season.
“It’s a great place for people to go and take their grandkids and our dear friends in memory care to come up and look at it,” she said.
That first fairy garden ended up serving as much of the groundwork that prepared Christenson for her magnum opus of corner creations: her memory village.
“My husband and I did long-distance biking in Ireland and New Zealand, and I have some wonderful memories, so I thought maybe I can create something that’ll help me remember those places I have biked,” says Christenson.
Christenson began constructing hotels, castles and barns from her memories out of pink insulation foam and at times even reused household materials like cardboard coffee sleeves.
The focal point of the memory village is a large hill right in the middle of a field in Alsace in France where Christenson remembers a beautiful castle she and her husband biked to on one of their trips.
Her memory village is an amalgamation of her adventures around the world, but she kept to her roots by constructing a replica of her childhood home outside of Seattle by using just a photo and her memory.
Christenson first got into biking while growing up in the Skagit Valley in Washington.
“We had that perfectly flat area. Young children could go anywhere and not be concerned. It was a wonderful time to grow up. Biking was the most natural thing.”
Christenson took a break from biking when she learned to drive in high school. College took her on a new adventure, where she ended up in Minnesota and attended Bethel University for a year. There, she met the man who would become her husband and who shared her love of biking. After eventually graduating from the University of Minnesota, Christenson started her career as an occupational therapist. It wasn’t until later in her career that Christenson and her husband decided they needed a break, so they embarked on their biking trips.
The two visited Ireland, New Zealand, France and many other places that are now displayed in Christenson’s memory village.
Christenson has revisited her memory village to update it for wintertime, and plans to use some of the figures in her Christmas card; otherwise, Christenson doesn't know what is next for her village.
She hopes that the residents at Gable Pines will keep up their fairy garden to maintain some of its excitement. Christenson also hopes other facilities will adopt their own fairy gardens as a way to keep residents busy and use their skills for something creative.
“I think it would be a positive thing for other places,” said Christenson.
In the meantime, Christenson still has her memory village on display in her room to remind her of all her adventures and her creative spirit.
