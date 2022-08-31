Future Ukrainian leaders gather at peace pole

Young Ukrainian leaders gather around the peace pole with White Bear Rotarians. 

 Debra Neutkens | Press Publications

WHITE BEAR LAKE — A delegation of young Ukrainians visiting the state as part of a youth leadership engagement and development program visited the White Bear Rotary Club peace pole Thursday. The 8-foot pole is located along the Lake Avenue trail near Fifth Street. 

Global Synergy Group, a nonprofit started in 2012 to support Ukraine-Minnesota civic and cultural exchange programs, is sponsoring the teens’ visit. Eighteen students ages 13 to 18 are staying with host families in the metro area for the five-week program, called YouLead. 

