Future Ukrainian leaders gather at peace pole

WHITE BEAR LAKE — A delegation of young Ukrainians visiting the state as part of a youth leadership engagement and development program visited the White Bear Rotary Club peace pole Thursday. The 8-foot pole is located along the Lake Avenue trail near Fifth Street.
Global Synergy Group, a nonprofit started in 2012 to support Ukraine-Minnesota civic and cultural exchange programs, is sponsoring the teens’ visit. Eighteen students ages 13 to 18 are staying with host families in the metro area for the five-week program, called YouLead.
Interpreter Natalia Etten said some of the youths have been displaced by the war with Russia and some live in areas under attack. “It was a big journey for them to get here,” she said. “They have endured a lot already. This is a reprieve from war.”
The program, Etten explained, was created to prepare young people for future leadership roles when their country starts to rebuild. “All these young leaders have high hopes and confidence in winning the war and are ready to assume responsibilities, when the time comes, to lead their communities and organizations towards a free, connected and prosperous Ukraine,” she said.
A 17-year-old named Dasha said she and her parents left their home in Donetsk City seven years ago because of war. During that time, they lived in six different cities and she attended seven different schools. She aspires to be a journalist and said she is “excited to be in Minnesota to improve her social media skills.”
Rotarian Greg Bartz showed the group the newly installed pole, noting it’s “appropriate to have a photo taken with our Ukrainian friends at the peace pole. Most important is the message: May Peace Prevail on Earth,” he said.
Seven languages spell out that message on the pole,among them Dakota, English, Hmong, Russian, Spanish and Korean. Bartz pointed to the message in Russian, apologizing for not having the message in Ukrainian, but explaining that White Bear Rotary has many connections to Russia.
“I know that’s a big problem today,” he told them. He also reminded the youth that the pole “signifies, in spirit, that we should be thinking about peace on earth.”
The delegation is here until Sept. 15 and staying with host families in White Bear Lake, Hopkins and Osseo. The White Bear school district is helping facilitate the program with the Rotary Club.
The Parks Department also installed a peace pole at Rotary Park.
