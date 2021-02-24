After six years of searching for a new address to relocate his chiropractic clinic, Dustin Carlson found the perfect building — Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home. It was a win-win for both parties.
Funeral home owner Ken Peterson was ready to sell his White Bear location and Carlson needed more space for an expanding practice. They closed on the sale earlier this month.
Peterson emphasized that he is not retiring from the funeral service business. He and wife Sue are keeping their St. Paul Johnson-Peterson location and Ken will be partnering with a local funeral home to continue serving families in the White Bear area.
At 69, Peterson said he needed a plan for the future. “We explored options and this offer came up,” he said. “It sounded like something that could work.”
His father, G.K. Peterson, joined Robert Johnson in the funeral home business in 1934. Ken started his career in the family business in fourth grade, assisting at visitations and funerals. “I’ve washed more cars, opened more doors and carried more flowers than anyone,” he quipped.
The funeral home owner maintained there’s been a lot of change in his field.
“Actual use of the building is not that much anymore,” Peterson said. “People are doing one-day funerals at church. You can see that by reading obituaries.”
Prior to 1927 when the building was constructed, funerals were held in the Johnson family residence next door, according to Peterson. The St. Paul location on Smith Avenue was built nine months after the new White Bear construction to serve families moving to West St. Paul.
Carlson plans extensive remodeling for the former funeral home. He has hired a local contractor and architect to create “a modern, state-of-the-art chiropractic clinic” that will look drastically different from the 94-year-old building’s former interior. His four-doctor practice will expand to five in the much-needed, 4,000 square feet of space.
After 19 years, they have outgrown their space on Clark Avenue, said the owner of Carlson Chiropractic. And on-street parking is an issue — especially during Friday’s farmer’s market, he added.
“The location checked every box. It’s perfect,” Carlson said. “There’s good visibility and dedicated parking. And it’s downtown.”
Remaining downtown was a must, Carlson continued. “We love downtown White Bear and want to remain active in this unique, beautiful community. I’ve been looking for six years but there are few properties that fit our criteria.” The funeral home wasn’t listed, but commercial broker Mike Brass got wind of Peterson’s intentions and told Carlson, who by the way is the son of Paul “the plumber” Carlson.
A staff member wondered aloud if it might be morbid moving into a funeral home. Carlson feels the transition makes perfect sense. “We just did a complete 180. We’re turning it into a wellness center, keeping people young and healthy without drugs and surgery. That’s our mission.”
The chiropractor is currently going through the permitting process with the city and anticipates opening in the new space May 1.
As for the Petersons, who reside in Birchwood, many things will not change. Ken will continue to serve White Bear families, remain active in events like Manitou Days and continue sponsoring its button contest. “I’m not gone. We just sold the facility,” he said. “I do plan to retire someday, but it’s hard to retire out of a profession you like. At least I’ll have less sidewalk to shovel.”
