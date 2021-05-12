Fundraiser kicks off for fireworks barge

WHITE BEAR LAKE — First of all, the city’s annual Fourth of July fireworks extravaganza will happen. It didn’t last year.
Fireworks Committee Chair Dick Galena, a Birchwood resident and local attorney, was a little worried the July 4 event could be canceled, but it’s a go, he said, for 10 p.m. at Memorial Beach.
There is one significant change behind the scenes, however. The 30-year-old wooden barge used to stage the fireworks is being decommissioned. “It’s in very bad shape and needs to be replaced,” Galena said.
A new aluminum platform has been ordered from Lake Country Custom Docks to replace the old barge. Its cost: $39,000. The floating platform is 20x48 feet and comes in four sections that bolt together. The design, Galena pointed out, allows similar sections to be added at a later date to expand its size, if needed. As ordered, the dock is 960 square feet and supported by large floats to keep it buoyant. The decking is marine plastic topped with fire retardant plywood. It will support 35,000 pounds.
The committee is hoping generous donors will step up to fund the purchase. The contribution is tax-deductible.
Also funded by donations is the fireworks display.
Bombs bursting in air don’t come cheap. The fireworks alone cost about $26,000, Galena said. The T-6 warbird flyover and entertainment by the Northern Lights band at West Park add another $2,500. Sponsors like JL Schwieters have stepped up to make the event happen, and most of those who donated last year did not ask for refunds when the 2020 display was canceled.
Most of the legwork to get the floating platform ordered, Galena added, was done by Assistant City Manager Rick Juba and former City Manager Mark Sather. The committee chair wanted them to get credit. He also thanked the community for its generosity in past years, noting the committee is “greatly appreciative.”
“It’s harder to put on a show over water than in a farm field somewhere,” Galena pointed out. “There are more logistics, like pushing the barge out 900 feet offshore and getting it anchored. A perimeter must also be established around the platform to keep boaters out.”
He called the display “a great community event that brings everyone together.” The fireworks are always part of a larger city celebration known as Manitou Days, scheduled July 1-11 this year.
— Debra Neutkens
