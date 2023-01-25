• White Bear Township was formed in 1858 on the same day Minnesota became a state: May 11.
• White Bear Township was named after White Bear Lake.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
• White Bear Township was formed in 1858 on the same day Minnesota became a state: May 11.
• White Bear Township was named after White Bear Lake.
• Over the years, the cities of Gem Lake, North Oaks, Vadnais Heights and White Bear Lake were carved out of the township's original 36 square miles.
• The unincorporated communities of Bald Eagle and Bellaire are located in the township.
• White Bear Township is the only remaining township in Ramsey County.
• It is the smallest and most densely populated of the approximately 1,800 townships in Minnesota.
• The Historic White Bear Town Hall was designed by Minnesota architect Cass Gilbert in 1885 and was used as the meeting place for the Town Board until 2011. Gilbert would go on to design the Minnesota State Capitol as well as the capitol buildings in Arkansas and West Virginia before ending his career with the design of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C.
• The Historic Town Hall has been rehabilitated to serve as a site to share the history of the township and its people through exhibits, presentations and events.
• There is another township in Minnesota called White Bear Lake Township, which is in Pope County.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Approximately 80 percent of people fail to stick to their New Year's resolutions. Instead of grand over-reaching goals, sometimes smaller more manageable resolutions can help make you feel better and build confidence to make real life changes over time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.