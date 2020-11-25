The Mahtomedi School Board at its emergency Nov. 16 meeting voted unanimously to accept the recommendation of its Regional Support Team (RST) and adopt the distance learning model for all of its buildings through at least the first half of December.
The district works with the RST, which is made up of members of the Minnesota Department of Health, the Minnesota Department of Education and local public health officials, to keep track of COVID-19 case data and to inform its learning model decisions.
Sharply rising COVID-19 case numbers in Washington County and in Mahtomedi School District buildings during October has led the RST to recommend that all Mahtomedi school buildings move back into distance learning.
Mahtomedi Middle School will start distance learning 2.0 on Nov. 30. Until then, there will be no school due to scheduled holidays and teacher training days.
Wildwood and O. H. Anderson elementary schools will begin distance learning on Dec. 2. Until that date, there will be no school due to scheduled holidays and teacher training days.
All three school buildings finished out the week ending Nov. 20 in the hybrid learning model they were using.
The decision to revert to distance learning stems from sharply rising COVID-19 transmission cases.
During the 14-day period from Oct. 18-31, the county saw 59.57 new cases per 10,000 residents. The benchmark for turning back to distance learning for all students is 50-plus cases.
Health officials were not seeing a rise in cases from prison or from long-term care facilities in new case numbers arriving during the week prior to the Nov. 16 meeting, meaning that the community spread numbers could not be attributed to those situations. The RST could not see the end of the tunnel in which the trend of rising community transmission cases would reverse itself.
The number of students and staff testing COVID-19 positive for the school year is now at 44. Students quarantined due to close contact or a positive test now number 144. Over the past two weeks, 15 students and staff have tested positive. Officials studying case trends expect a jump in cases after Thanksgiving.
No date has been suggested for returning to hybrid learning at this time, but the district will continue to work with the RST to determine future steps.
Superintendent Barb Duffrin said she would provide an update at the next regular school board meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.