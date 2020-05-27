As Lyme Disease Awareness month winds down, tick bites are winding up.
It's that time of year to be tick aware, particularly for the blacklegged bugger that causes Lyme disease.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the number of Americans diagnosed with Lyme disease each year is around 300,000. It is the most common vector-borne disease in the United States and caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi, which is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected blacklegged, or deer, tick.
Lyme disease is not new. It was first diagnosed in 1981 in Minnesota. Yet health problems persist for the unfortunate person whose illness goes undiagnosed.
"We see a lot of chronically ill folks in our practice," noted Dr. Jonathan Otten, a naturopathic physician with Northern Lights Medicine who specializes in Lyme disease and other tickborne illnesses. "Every week I diagnose someone who has been suffering from Lyme for more than a decade."
Early symptoms of Lyme disease include a rash at the site of the bite, fever, chills, muscle and joint aches, muscle pain or swollen lymph nodes. Note that about 30% of people never develop an erythema migrans, a telltale rash.
Chronic issues that can be Lyme related are still "underappreciated" in the medical community, Otten said. If not diagnosed and treated early, Lyme can become persistent or chronic. Years later, the disease can be mistaken for multiple sclerosis (MS), Lou Gehrig’s disease (amytrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS), fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue syndrome, Parkinson's or mental illness.
The White Bear Lake practitioner spent last fall in Germany working with a top Lyme doctor who has pioneered a new test for Lyme. Otten is using the cutting-edge test, called EliSpot, through Infectolab in Oakdale. The lab was founded by the German doctor Otten worked with, Dr. Carsten Nicolaus, CEO, who realized the growing problem with tickborne diseases in the United States and saw the need for advanced diagnostic tools. They also test for COVID-19.
The development of an accurate blood test has long been a problem for diagnosing Lyme. The typical test that clinics use around the country, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevension uses for tracking Lyme, is a two-tiered system that involves an antibody titer and Western Blot, according to Otten.
"That testing is missing at least 50% of cases," he said. "Imagine if HIV testing was that poor."
Long-term antibiotic therapy has been the treatment of choice for Lyme sufferers, but Otten reports some exciting developments in that area, as well.
"Research out of Stanford showed a new drug called disulfiram, used for treating alcoholism, was a potential candidate for persisting Lyme," Otten said. "So far it looks really promising. People who've had chronic, relapsing Lyme, people who have been treated with antibiotics, then relapsed, then treated, then relapsed, given disulforam haven't had to be retreated. That is very exciting."
Otten is using the drug, which goes by the trade name Antabuse, on patients at his White Bear Parkway clinic.
The CDC says 14 diseases are carried by six species of ticks. All six live in Minnesota. Recently, a new species, B. mayonii, has also been identified as a cause of human disease, and nine cases have been reported in Minnesota residents since 2013, one in 2018, according to the state Department of Health. In Minnesota, the same tick vector also transmits the agents of babesiosis, human anaplasmosis, one form of human ehrlichiosis, and a strain of Powassan virus.
If there is one take-home message, Otten says it's this: If people have unexplained illness with no clear diagnosis, and they have joint pain, brain fog, neuropathic conditions like numbness, tingling and headaches, and a physician hasn't been able to clearly say 'This is what's driving it,' the patient needs to be carefully evaluated for Lyme and other co-infections.
"You can't rule out Lyme with a negative test," added the practitioner.
He is not sure why the disease is on the upswing, but Otten said Lyme is endemic in this area and spreading around the globe. Climate change is expected to keep ticks and Lyme disease on the rise. One theory, based on work by Canadian researchers, is that warming causes tick life cycles to speed up, allowing more to survive and reproduce. Experts predict rising temperatures will boost the number of Lyme disease cases by more than 20% by mid-century.
Interestingly, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency uses the number of Lyme disease cases as an indicator of climate change.
