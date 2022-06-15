From steaks to stakes at former Lakeside Club site

For a long time, folks flocked to the Lakeside Club at 10 Old Wildwood Road to enjoy a juicy steak and camaraderie in a rustic atmosphere. The establishment was an icon even before its building appeared in the movie “Fargo.” The restaurant stopped serving steaks several years ago when it closed.
Now the only stakes are those that mark property lines and underground utilities.
At stake for the developer is the need for variances.
The Mahmood family, owners of the Lakeside Club, has sold the property to Hearth Development, which plans to build a multistory apartment building on the site.
After the Mahtomedi City Council at its June 7 meeting voted 3-2 approving (council members Janes Schneeweis and Lily Melander were opposed) a site plan review of the multifamily development and four variances, work will soon begin on the project. The city set 20 conditions for the developer to meet before the project could be approved.
A two- to three-story 39-unit apartment building will soon occupy the derelict 4-acre site, 1.89 acres of which are developable. The rest of the property will remain wetland. The developer plans to offer one- and two-bedroom units at market rate, a 48-stall underground garage and 25 surface parking spots, seven bicycle spaces, a community room, a rooftop deck, a patio, a fitness center and a balcony on each unit. Trash will be collected inside the building, and all exterior lighting will be directed downward. At the request of the Mahtomedi Fire Department, two hydrants will be installed.
The 30,000-square-foot footprint is smaller than the senior co-op that was proposed on the site in 2014 when the site was rezoned, a developer’s representative said. The total area of individual units will vary, ranging from 1,436 square feet to 10,241 square feet. Most units will be from 2,500 to 5,500 square feet in size.
The developers presented their initial proposal at the February 9 Planning Commission meeting, but were denied three variances by a vote of 6-1. The proposal was pulled before council could consider it at its following meeting. The developer made a number of changes to its proposal to present at the May 11 Planning Commission meeting. For example, a peaked roof was changed to a flat roof, the number of units was reduced from 41 to 39, and the north setback was increased from 5 feet to 22 feet.
“Sustainable elements are vastly improved over February’s proposal,” said City Planner Hannah Rybak. Renters for what she called “a small boutique apartment building” will come from Mahtomedi or the greater White Bear Lake area. It’s important to move this project forward for the sake of housing diversity, Rybak said. The housing numbers would also comply with the city’s Comprehensive Plan, she noted.
Although the apartment building promises to improve the current view and be loaded with features, residents in the surrounding neighborhoods aren’t entirely impressed.
“The developer did a great job with features and amenities, but the variances are worse,” said Rustic Drive resident Kelly McShane. “I don’t know why we can’t consider a smaller building without impacting the Comprehensive Plan,” he said.
Of greatest concern to the surrounding community are the height and setback variances granted to the development. Council granted a 9-foot height variance to allow the building to be more than 34 feet tall, where the maximum allowable height in the Shoreland District is 25 feet.
The apartment building will also sit closer to the street and property lines than the 50-foot setback that is required for nearly every other building in town. Variances will allow a 22-foot setback in the front yard, a 28-foot setback in the corner side yard and a setback of not quite 16 feet for the interior side yard.
The abbreviated setbacks pose a logistical problem, the neighbors said. “This parking lot doesn’t accommodate large trucks,” said Rustic Drive resident Kelly McShane. “Where will all the FedEx, Amazon and UPS drivers park to deliver packages? What happens when guests park overnight and there is no street parking? What overnight and towing problems will we have?” Another resident wondered where snowplows would leave the snow piles.
Council Member Lily Melander agreed with neighborhood concerns and advocated among her fellow council members for representatives of the 60 or so neighbors that overflowed into the hallways outside council chambers to comment, although a public hearing wasn’t scheduled as part of the process.
“It’s a big reach,” Melander said of the planned structure. “A smaller plan makes sense. I move to not take action tonight, because we have ‘til Aug. 12 to take action. We need to listen to our constituents.”
Florence Avenue resident Diane Patenode relayed her experiences in making changes on her property several years ago. “I had to follow rules, and it took me years,” she said. “I took out zero variances. The precedent is the precedent. Follow the rules — no variances!”
Robert Court resident John Lenz compared the Lakeside Club project with an outsized garage on Williams Woods Road that was proposed last year. “That was voted down because it didn’t fit into the character of the neighborhood. Stick to precedent.” Council later approved the garage in its second go-round.
Edgecumbe Drive resident Brendan Keating noted the extraordinary variances requested because the developer “is fitting too large of a building onto too small of a property. The code is written to prevent that from happening,” he said.
Wildridge Road resident Joe McGraw noted that things were different with the Lakeside Club property in 2014. “People trusted that the city would do the right thing and not put such a big building on such a small piece of property,” he said. “That was wrong then, and it’s wrong now. The code is written to dictate what fits there.”
“What ripple will this make in future decisions?” wondered Florence Avenue resident Paul Colton.
Other action from the June 7 Mahtomedi City Council meeting:
The city’s financial experts will now start their work on the 2023 budget, after council approved the 2023 budget calendar. City staff and the Finance Committee will review the budget during the summer before approving the preliminary general fund budget on Sept. 20, along with the proposed levy for certification to Washington County and scheduled dates of budget hearings. The public hearing for the 2023 budget will take place at the Dec. 6 council meeting.
A third party has purchased the nuisance property at 520 Robert Court and has mitigated all the dangerous conditions on the property. Because someone else is improving the property, the city will now dismiss its lawsuit against the previous property owner to perform all of the above work. Council therefore passed a resolution approving the discharge of notice of lis pendens and dismissal of pending lawsuit in Court File No. 82-CV-19-5745.
Mahtomedi will receive bond issuance fees, according to a 2021 joint powers agreement with the city of St. Louis Park. The agreement will authorize St. Louis Park to issue tax-exempt bonds using the recycled bonding authority and will not obligate Mahtomedi financially or morally. At its May 17 meeting, council approved the June 7 public hearing regarding the issuance by St. Louis Park of conduit housing revenue bonds for multifamily housing in St. Louis Park using, in part, recycled bonding authority from bonds issued by Mahtomedi.
Council approved the correction of a surveyor’s error in the original plat of Wedgewood Addition on 830 Wildwood Road so that the developer could record the plat with Washington County prior to purchase. The developer plans to close on the property on June 10.
The city hired Brandon Raschick as full-time firefighter/paramedic after the Mahtomedi Fire Department interviewed five candidates for that position. Raschick, who has prior experience in the EMS field with Hennepin County and the White Bear Lake and Hugo Fire Departments, will start work at Level 6.
The city will be doing something about the flooding on Birchwood Road near its intersection with Wildwood Beach Road, after council directed City Engineer John Sachi to submit a plan to repair the road and the Lake Links Trail. The project will likely coincide with the Lincolntown Avenue storm sewer project, which has been pushed back to 2023 due to CSAH 12 reconstruction. Birchwood Road was reconstructed in 2020 in conjunction with the construction of the adjacent Lake Links Trail.
The city also did something about the garbage and recycling in the southern half of town that has not been picked up for a month, in some cases. City staff reached out to the city’s provider, Waste Management, which revealed that the company was having staffing issues and could not pick up recycling and waste when promised. A special pickup of garbage and recycling was scheduled for Thursday, June 9, in the southern half of town. Recognizing the need for better communication about what’s happening with garbage services, the city will update residents about the waste pickup issues.
The council next meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at City Hall, 600 Stillwater Road.
Loretta Harding is a contributing writer for Press Publications. She can be reached at news@presspubs.com or 651-407-1200.
