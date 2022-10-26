A Birchwood missionary couple with a special connection to Kenya is raising money for the faith-based Brydges Centre, a children’s home outside Nairobi that provides love, care and education for street children who otherwise face bleak and frightening futures.
The center, named after Bob and Nancy Brydges, runs primarily on donations from individual and organizational contributors. Both are retired from careers: Nancy as a substitute teacher in the White Bear school district and Bob as an IT executive for Burlington Northern Railway. They keep busy fundraising and volunteering in several ministries. Bob also served as executive pastor at Rockpoint Church in Lake Elmo.
After taking a hiatus due to the pandemic, the husband-and-wife team plan a fall FunDrive at Top Golf in Brooklyn Center Nov. 6. You don’t have to be a golfer to enjoy the festivities.
“The goal is to raise $40,000,” Nancy said. “This will help the Centre finish 2022 and be in a good position to start 2023. Prices have skyrocketed in Kenya for basic needs of the children. We are in dire need of funds to pay school fees.”
Their mission is to help children become productive Kenyan citizens with a strong, Christian faith to guide them through life. The home is purposefully not called an orphanage because children are members of a family. When they walk through the center’s gate, children find a family within, ready to provide the love, care, nourishment, education and encouragement they need to thrive.
“If these children hadn’t walked through our door, they would probably be dead,” noted Nancy. “We refer to it as moving them from hopelessness to hope at the Brydges Centre,” Bob added. Some are preteen girls rescued from arranged marriages; some came to the center as babies abandoned in garbage dumps or were orphaned by HIV and left to fend for themselves.
The success stories are many.
Now a fourth grader, Timothy was 18 months old when he was found by a Maasai herdsman in a field. Not only was he abandoned, but most of his body had been buried in the ground so he couldn’t crawl away. Police were called and local child protective services brought him to the Brydges Centre.
The toddler could not walk, could not speak and had no name. He was severely malnourished. Staff brought him into the family, named him Timothy Daraja and saved his life. Daraja, by the way, means “Bridge” in Swahili and is the last name given to children with no name.
Extremely bright, today Timothy is in first place academically in his classes. He loves to sing, dance and play soccer and recently declared that he wants to be a pilot when he grows up.
Nancy also shared a letter from a woman named Dorcus Nanjala, who lived at the Centre for 17 years. Dorcus recently graduated from university with a social work and community development degree and a mission to help others. She shared how she was pushed and advised to work hard for her future because “it is brighter than what I could see.
“Everyone (at the Centre) has a sense of belonging, acceptance, engagement and openness, which leads to positive outcomes for each individual at a personal level,” Dorcus said. She noted that she owes the Centre “my all” and “thanked God” for bringing her teachers and people like “Uncle Bob and Aunty Nancy” into her life.
Led by Rosemary Wafula and her staff and supported by benefactors like the Brydges, the nonprofit children’s home has helped more than 500 orphaned, abandoned and abused children discover their potential, earn university degrees, learn new careers and pursue personal missions to change their country.
The Centre is currently home to 132 children. The total annual operating budget for the home is $430,000. Divided by the number of children, the cost of supporting one child is $3,257 a year. Costs include food, clothing, school fees, health insurance, guest house rent, transportation, security, maintenance, utilities, teachers and staff salaries.
