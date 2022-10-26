A Birchwood missionary couple with a special connection to Kenya is raising money for the faith-based Brydges Centre, a children’s home outside Nairobi that provides love, care and education for street children who otherwise face bleak and frightening futures.

The center, named after Bob and Nancy Brydges, runs primarily on donations from individual and organizational contributors. Both are retired from careers: Nancy as a substitute teacher in the White Bear school district and Bob as an IT executive for Burlington Northern Railway. They keep busy fundraising and volunteering in several ministries. Bob also served as executive pastor at Rockpoint Church in Lake Elmo. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.