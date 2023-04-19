Varsity football is moving. The school district got its wish to expand seating at its new stadium to accommodate the fans. It was never a question of “if”, but “when” varsity games would move to the new facility at the unified campus.
Foreseeing that football fans would outnumber the 1,500-seat-capacity stadium, the district asked the city to amend its conditional use permit (CUP) to add another 3,500 seats.
That was the plan all along, explained Tim Wald, assistant superintendent for finance and operations. “We’re just doing it earlier than we anticipated.”
The district spokesman said pre-2019 referendum, football was expected to remain at South Campus until they could bring larger events to the new high school. “In 2018-’19, we didn’t anticipate we’d have the footprint to build the amenities for parking and other things (concessions and restrooms, for example). That changed when the district acquired more property (from people selling their homes),” Wald said. “What hasn’t changed is our desire to move football to the new campus.”
There were neighbors opposed to the expansion due to traffic concerns and noise, mostly, and the mayor gave both sides time to speak at the April 11 City Council meeting.
Mariner High School grad Jeff Taylor, class of ’79, encouraged council to delay approval. “My concern is this is being rushed through,” he said. “We still don’t understand the impact to the neighborhood. When I was growing up, this town had two high schools and shared one football field and it was Price Field (behind Central Middle School). Now we have one high school and two stadiums. I’m not sure that is progress.”
Former math teacher and coach Jim Galvin favors moving football. He reminisced about the program’s history, the 40-plus years football was played at Price Field and the successful White Bear coaches who were “plucked” for positions at the college level.
“Our players want to play home games at the new location, not hop on a bus and go across town,” Galvin said. “They want to dress and prepare in their own locker room and take the short walk to the field. We want our students and student athletes to have pride in our programs and our facilities. This helps establish that pride.”
Mayor Dan Louismet, a graduate from the split high-school era, called the “concept of having varsity football played at the new stadium a no-brainer. Still, I come into the issue with mixed feelings,” he told council. “I remember what promises were made prior to the referendum and I remember varsity football would be played at South. I won’t go so far to say it was a bait and switch, I’ll take the school district at their word that this was always the long game.
“I can appreciate that more homes were acquired than originally planned. Is it worth delaying to break in the new high school and get the neighborhood acclimated before bringing football here?”
Wald explained that the district “hit the right things at the right time.”
“Construction pricing was reasonable. Residents sold their houses,” he said. “The footprint of the property expanded, which allows us to expand the scope. That may not be the case in 2027 when we don’t have the benefit of bond money to put into this project. We only have a certain amount of time, so we want to hit those deadlines. A soft construction market allowed us to do things on the project we didn’t originally expect. We never expected to have 1,344 parking spots available on the campus.”
Superintendent Wayne Kazmierczak pointed out that the question of moving football came up “a lot” in the 125 community meetings the district held on the project. “We stated that over and over, yes, we planned to leave South. Our long-term goal was always to bring football to the new site. We couldn’t do it right away because the site wouldn’t allow it. Now it does.”
Parking concerns by neighbors brought back the calculation district consultants shared with the Planning Commission and reported earlier. A typical homecoming game draws 3,800 spectators. Assuming three people per vehicle, the site would need to park 1,267 vehicles, or 77 fewer than the 1,344 provided. South Campus, it was noted, has 600 parking spots with a capacity of 4,800 bleacher seats.
Council Member Kevin Edberg said three occupants per vehicle didn’t strike him as a realistic number. “What confidence do we have we’re not creating issues that flow into neighborhoods?” he asked.
“There will be people parking in the neighborhood, like they do at South,” replied a SEH Engineering representative. “We plan to encourage patrons to park on site.”
Street parking can be controlled by “No parking” signs during events or restricted to one side of nearby streets if it becomes an issue. Wald said the district may work with White Bear Lake’s Police Department to mitigate parking issues. Multiple entrances and exits on both the east and west side of campus will also allow cars to get out quickly, unlike the bottleneck at South.
There is potential to have a parking shortage, all agreed, but the district has yet to experience a 5,000-person event.
Street improvements to mitigate traffic near the school are also a condition of the amended CUP. On the calendar are improvements to Bald Eagle Boulevard – starting summer 2023; Division Avenue and Eighth Street – starting summer 2024; and a signalized intersection at Eighth and Hwy. 61.
A review by City Engineer Paul Kauppi indicated surrounding roads have the capacity to absorb additional traffic. He advised council to take a “wait and see” approach to parking issues instead of restricting street parking now. “Today we don’t know what it will look like,” he said. “All the high school kids aren’t there.”
The unified high school, with a 3,200-student capacity, and site amenities are expected to be complete by fall 2024. Football remains at South Campus one more year.
Adding perspective was Edberg, who graduated from Mariner in 1976. “Anytime we had a football game (at Price Field), the neighborhoods to the east had bumper-to-bumper parking because there were no stalls,” he recalled. “That was once the norm for this community. New residents have never experienced that.”
Council voted 4-0 to amend the CUP expanding the stadium seating. Member Steve Engstran abstained, noting he works for the school district. Added the mayor: “Go Bears.”
