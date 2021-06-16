More than a million fishing licenses are sold annually in Minnesota. Fishing—and eating fish—is part of our collective DNA. We’ve been casting to our lakes, rivers and neighborhood ponds for generations. There may be no better representation of the natural bounty of our state than the summer fish fry.
Fried fish is timeless, and goes well with other pleasures of summer like fruit salad and anything from the garden. These meals can be made wherever you can heat oil, whether that be at home or the cabin, in a campsite or on some distant shore.
Where taste and texture are concerned, fresh fish (not frozen) is considered best. After cleaning, rinse and dry the fillets. Seal in a container with as little air as possible, and store in refrigerator or on ice for up to a couple of days.
10,000 Fish & Chips
A battered-and-fried way to enjoy our state fish, the walleye, as well as perch, white bass or even Northern pike. A Minnesota classic like Grain Belt makes a fine beer batter. Pair with hot steak fries or try making your own “chips” with potatoes from one of our local farmer’s markets. Serve with malt vinegar or honey mustard.
1. Heat a generous amount of oil to about 350 degrees
2. Cut fish into manageable pieces, dredge with flour, and shake off excess
3. Combine 1 cup flour and 1 tsp. baking powder in a bowl; whisk in 1 cup cold beer
4. Dip fish into batter, and fry until golden brown
Northern Border Tacos
A great way to spice up your average Tuesday. Cabbage brings a cool crunch, and a creamy sauce pulls everything together. Layer fish in a white flour tortilla with red onion, cilantro, thinly-sliced cabbage and sauce.
1. Divide fillets into smaller pieces
2. Pat dry and dip in egg
3. Coat in Shore Lunch or seasoned flour
4. Fry in oil until flaky
Fish taco sauce: Combine 3 parts sour cream, 2 parts mayo, enough Louisiana-style hot sauce to give it heat and garlic powder to taste
Crispy Fish Sandwiches
Perfect for flatter, bun-shaped fillets like crappie; also great for sunfish, white bass, walleye or perch. Fish sandwiches make a classic North Country meal accompanied by pasta salad and Jell-o.
1. Dry fillets, dredge in flour, shake off excess
2. Dip in beaten eggs; cover in crushed cracker or Panko bread crumbs
3. Fry in oil until browned
4. Serve on a Kaiser roll or sourdough bread with tomato, garden greens or thinly-sliced cabbage, and honey mustard or sriracha mayo sauce (below).
Sriracha mayo sauce: Stir enough sriracha into mayo to give it a bite; add more if preferred. Sweeten with a little honey (optional).
Catfish Nuggets
Yellow corn meal makes a tasty shell for tender, flaky catfish. This preparation can also be used for bullheads, which have a similar flavor and texture. Serve next to a creamy coleslaw, with plain yellow mustard or hot sauce for dipping.
1. Slice across fillets to make 1-inch wide strips
2. Pat dry and roll in flour
3. Dip in beaten eggs and cover in corn meal thoroughly
4. Fry in oil until cornmeal begins to brown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.