WHITE BEAR LAKE — H2O for Life, a nonprofit that activates youth to help fight the global water crisis, has launched Water Guardians, a free online curriculum for fifth to eighth grade students. The curriculum consists of five lesson plans that take learners from the start of the Mississippi River, down to the Gulf of Mexico, and off to other parts of the world.
During the journey, students learn about the global water crisis and are encouraged to take action locally and globally.
The new program is sponsored by the Manitou Fund, a private, local foundation committed to protecting natural resources through education, preservation and stewardship. The foundation is also aligned with the "Water Main" program on MPR public radio and the White Bear Lake Restoration Association work on protecting White Bear Lake.
Water Guardians includes a combination of online exercises, worksheets and animated videos narrated by Nia, an energetic and motivational young water advocate, said Program Manager Laura Skubic. "H2O for Life is excited to be able to offer this program during this unprecedented time when teachers are looking for fresh online content that motivates kids to learn and take action," she said.
In one of the Water Guardians lessons, Nia welcomes students to the Gulf of Mexico, where the Mississippi River opens up to the Caribbean Sea, Atlantic Ocean and to the wider world. Now that they've navigated the length of the Mississippi and explored what affects water locally, students are assigned one of six stories to read so they can see how students in areas of India, Kenya, Nicaragua or Uganda experience water-related issues.
H2O for Life provides a service-learning opportunity that helps teachers and students raise awareness about the global water crisis. Since 2007, nearly 1 million students from H2O for Life schools around the U.S. have supported water, sanitation and hygiene education projects for partner schools in the developing world.
"A former H2O for Life initiative, Race to Reduce, was an outreach program to promote conservation in our local schools," said Greg McNeely, a foundation trustee. "Funding was discontinued and we believed in the program and its positive results. We felt Water Guardians was a necessary program that aligns well with Manitou Fund's commitment to water."
For more information on the program, contact Laura Skubic, Water Guardians program manager, at laura@h2oforlifeschools.org.
— From press release
