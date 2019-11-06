The Greater White Bear Lake Community Foundation has awarded grants totaling $50,000 to 29 organizations for projects that benefit individuals, children and families in the greater White Bear Lake area. This support is made possible due to the generosity of more than 60 individuals who donated to the 2019 Community Partners Fund.
Grants range in size from $750 – $3,000 and support new projects as well as some ongoing programs. They address needs of people in our area such as mental health counseling and oral hygiene information; they help seniors stay in their homes and provide services to the homeless and the hungry; they support youth development work and service to others, and bring recreational and outdoor activities to our community.
The 2019 grants bring the total awarded by the foundation in the past three years to $123,350. These funds have been contributed by community members who have come together to collectively support important community projects. In addition to these grants, which are awarded through a competitive process, the foundation has also awarded close to $500,000 in grants from its donor-advised funds.
“We thank all in the community who made these grants possible through their contributions to our Community Partners Fund,” said Carol McFarlane, foundation board member and chair of the grants committee, “and appreciate the many organizations who shared their projects with us. As in the past, the requests far exceeded the funds we had available to grant.”
The foundation was established in 2015 to inspire philanthropy and to enrich the lives of those who live in the communities that share the shores of White Bear Lake. Contributions to the 2020 Community Partners Fund can be made at greaterwblfoundation.org.
Recipients of the Greater White Bear Lake
Community Foundation 2019 Grant Awards
• Aaron’s Playground Memorial Fund – $2,500 (to build a playground in memory of Aaron Markovitz, who was born prematurely and passed away at 7 weeks)
• Ashland Productions – $1,500 (for full or partial need-based scholarships)
• Children’s Performing Arts – $1,500 (toward CPA’s sensory-friendly pay-what-you-can performances)
• Church of St. Pius X – $1,200 (for a neighborhood community meals, outreach and education program)
• City of Birchwood Village - $2,000 (toward installation of a three-season multi-surface material at Tighe-Schmitz Park)
• Community Dental Care – $2,500 (for Smiles in Action, a new classroom-based model to inspire students to fight oral health disparities)
• Consortium of Lake Area Senor Services (CLASS) – $1,500 (in support of the consortium’s efforts to create an age-friendly community)
• Explore White Bear – $750 (to assist in developing a strategic plan for promoting tourism in the area)
• Frassati Catholic Academy – $1,000 (support for student participation in the school’s Stay Warm in White Bear Lake project)
• H2O for Life – $1,500 (to develop youth leaders through mini-grants and service-learning projects focused on conservation, protection and provision of clean water)
• Heart of Dance – $2,000 (support for a pilot program to engage seniors in Dance for Life, promoting socialization and balance)
• Hearts & Hammers – $2,000 (Home revitalization project to assist seniors and/or veterans)
• Junior Achievement of the Upper Midwest – $750 (to continue JA programming at Matoska International IB World School)
• Lakeshore Players – $1,500 (need-based and audition-based scholarships for its Summer Youth Players Plus project)
• Mahtomedi Area Educational Foundation – $2,000 (to support the school district’s Mental Wellness program)
• Mahtomedi Area Food Shelf – $2,250 (funding for the Weekend Backpack and Summer Lunch Program)
• Mahtomedi Public School District – $2,000 (support for the high school’s Modeling a Protein Story Team)
• Newtrax – $1,500 (to develop a program for seniors to volunteer in White Bear Lake classrooms)
• Northeast Residence – $1,750 (for purchase of an AED for the main office building)
• Northeast Youth & Family Services – $1,800 (support for the Senior Chore Program in the greater White Bear Lake area)
• Solid Ground – $1,500 (for “Mommy & Me,” which provides bonding and healing opportunities for moms and their young children in a play-based learning environment)
Press release
