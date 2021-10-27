WHITE BEAR LAKE — The question on most opponents’ minds seemed to be, "How did the Rush Line project get this far?"
About 200 people, mostly anti-Rush Line, attended a public forum last week called by City Council member Bill Walsh at Kellerman’s Event Center. One by one, residents stood up to criticize the $474 million rapid transit bus route often described as a "boondoggle."
The councilman is fighting to stop the 89 buses that will travel from St. Paul to downtown White Bear Lake every weekday. "The project doesn’t fit White Bear Lake, and it doesn’t fit our historic downtown," stated Walsh, who said he’s trying to convince fellow council members to adopt a similar sentiment.
Joining Walsh to kick off the forum was Tim David, a 50-year resident who leads the No Rush Line Coalition, a group created about five months ago to stop the mega bus project. They are not opposed to public transportation.
David acknowledged the larger-than-expected crowd, noting "it shows how important this project is up and down the corridor."
"The county and Metropolitan Council have done their road shows. Now it’s our turn to talk about who we are," he said. "Many still say they don’t know what Rush Line is about."
David gave a quick recap, noting that the rapid transit project involves 89 buses Monday through Friday (178 round trips, with fewer buses on the weekend) running from St. Paul to White Bear Lake with an estimated ridership of 5,600 people per day. The 64-foot articulated diesel buses will stop 21 times along the 15-mile route. The fleet will eventually transition to electric vehicles "in the years ahead," he was told.
There will also be a six-mile impact on the Bruce Vento Trail, which will be reconstructed to accommodate a bus lane.
Changes to the regional trail struck a chord with avid bicyclist and longtime resident Jim Muellner, who questioned if the county will restore the damage it does if ridership numbers are not achieved. He added he doesn’t understand why a bike trail is being polluted with bus fumes.
Former Maplewood Mayor Diana Longrie noted that the trail is an ecological greenway and a safe corridor for wildlife. "Once we put buses and a concrete freeway through the woods, drivers won’t see the wildlife in the dark," she said.
Other longtime residents who took turns voicing their concerns included Historical Society member Joan Michaud. She got emotional as she talked about volunteering as a bus tour guide taking visitors around "our beautiful town."
"White Bear is special," Michaud said. "I beg those in charge of politics, don’t ruin it, please."
Coalition member Greg Lees read a letter from Frandsen Bank president Kevin Whelan, who wrote that White Bear’s unique small-town charm will be "irreparably harmed" by Rush Line. The Vadnais Heights banker pointed out that the project will cost $31.6 million per mile to build, an exorbitant cost for a project he believes will fail. His bank is next to the TCO Sports Complex, which will forfeit 70 parking spaces for bus riders.
City Council candidates also took the opportunity to garner support. Ward 2 candidate Heidi Hughes told voters, "the idea we can’t do anything or that our council doesn’t have a voice in this is wrong." Mayoral candidate Dan Louismet stated that elected officials are not listening to residents. "I’m 36 and I found out the (Rush Line) conversation started 25 years ago. It begs the question, ‘How many decades must go by of pushing a boulder uphill to take elected officials to see that this project doesn’t work and people don’t want it?’"
Attorney Mike Sherrill has officed downtown for 25 years. His comment: "We pay taxes with the expectation money will be wisely used and spent. What I see with Rush Line is a solution to a problem that does not exist."
Dellwood resident Catherine Nicholson encouraged those attending to make noise. "The Federal Transit Administration needs to know there are squeakers. Our legislators need to feel the pressure. "Please be squeaky wheels," she said.
Several people observed that no elected officials besides Walsh attended the forum.
Ward 2 Councilman Doug Biehn stayed away, stating he preferred to focus on what the city can do regarding Rush Line, not what it can’t. "It has been acknowledged by most members of the council and candidates that the city of White Bear Lake does not have the power to stop the project. What we can do is influence aspects of the project," he said via email. "I recognize that supporters can speak at the event, but seriously, would you go into the lion’s den if you know you’re on the menu?"
Biehn did inform Walsh it was his 42nd wedding anniversary that night and to please send a link to the YouTube recording.
County Commissioner Victoria Reinhardt also declined an invitation to attend, saying she had a scheduling conflict. The commissioner shared an email to Walsh, telling him it was clear the event was intended for those already opposed to the BRT project.
"I see there is also a mention of municipal consent vote, which both confused and surprised me," Reinhardt said. "As I believe you are aware, state statute does not require municipal consent for BRT projects."
The commissioner was referring to an upcoming Nov. 23 council vote called by Walsh regarding the project.
"It is a vehicle the council can use to send a message," Walsh explained. "If we vote no, it doesn’t mean the project will come to a screeching halt. It will send a strong, official message that White Bear Lake is a ‘no’."
Gem Lake voted "no" to the project in 2020. Mayor Gretchen Artig-Swomley said at the time that her small city "felt alone in the fight" regarding Rush Line. "We came out against this from the very beginning," she said. "The plan does not make sense. Gem Lake has two houses within walking distance of a station."
The mayor felt the project creeped forward "under the radar."
"They’d ask if we wanted blue seats or green in the stations, but never if it was a good idea," she said. "From the beginning, we were concerned about ridership."
Ridership numbers for metro BRT lines show a 43% drop first quarter 2021 over 2020, according to a Star Tribune article that reported ridership numbers were devastated by the pandemic.
Artig-Swomley said she finds it "appalling" that the "massive opposition" to the project is going unheeded. "It makes me very sad," admitted the mayor.
For the county’s part, literature dated October 2021 on frequently asked questions and common misconceptions was provided on tables at the forum. The material can be found at rushline.org.
Public input has served to improve the BRT project, Reinhardt said in her email. As it transitions as the Purple Line to the Met Council, she iterated her commitment to the project, "and the mobility, access and economic opportunity it will provide for the East Metro and the region."
The name change to Purple Line appeared to be confusing to some. When asked the question, David replied that the coalition refuses to accept the Purple Line terminology.
"We still refer to it as Rush Line," he said. "The Metropolitan Council has a policy that when a BRT goes operational they give it a name. This is not operational. We think they are trying to accelerate the rebranding it to get away from the Rush Line name, which has such a bad view in public opinion. We think it’s inappropriate. We won’t call it the Purple Line."
At the forum’s close, David said the coalition is asking elected officials to pause the project and re-assess ridership estimates that will likely impact design and cost and to conduct a cost/benefit analysis.
The coalition is also working with Congressman Tom Emmers’ office to talk to the right people at the Federal Transit Administration, which approves funding.
"It’s not too late to stop the project," he said. "The Rush Line BRT is still a proposal to the federal government at this point. We have deliberate tactics that we are pursuing. We have action items. Most important right now is to mobilize you folks to contact your elected officials."
