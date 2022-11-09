Former hockey star pens book about a player's dream

Press Publications recently interviewed Vadnais Heights resident A.L. Wegwerth about her book, “I'm Going to Be a Hockey Star.” The book follows the actions and dreams of a confident young boy as he begins his journey to hockey stardom.
Q: Tell us a little about yourself.
A: I’m a former high school and college hockey player and current White Bear hockey coach who has written a picture book. Which I know on the surface seems like it might not be a natural fit, but I’ve also worked in children’s publishing for the past 15 years, so I know what goes into making a good story.
Q: What inspired you to write this book?
A: I am entering into my fourth season coaching and have had the opportunity to coach two of my three kids — my two girls. Stepping onto the ice for the first time can be daunting. What can you expect? What will your teammates be like? What will you do? This book should alleviate some of those first-time jitters while also (hopefully) making readers laugh.
Q: Provide a brief overview of the book.
A: A hockey player arrives at his first hockey practice and starts to imagine his life as a hockey star.
Q: What do you hope readers will gain from “I’m Going to Be a Hockey Star?”
A: Dream big!
Q: Who are your favorite authors?
A: That’s an impossible question for me, as there are too many to name. In terms of picture books, I love Mac Barnett for his humor and Dan Santat for his ingenuity.
Q: Where can Press readers find the book?
A: The book releases Nov. 8 and can be preordered online wherever books are sold: Indiebound, Target, Barnes & Noble and Amazon. I know some local bookstores are picking it up too, like Red Balloon in St. Paul and Wild Rumpus in Minneapolis.
Q: Is this your first book?
A: With a background in children’s publishing, this is not the first book I’ve authored or had my hand in. But it is definitely the one to date that is closest to my heart!
Q: Do you have any plans for future works?
A: I have a couple picture books I’m working on in my spare time (which admittedly I do not have much of now that it’s hockey season), as well as some ideas for longer books that I hope to write one day. I’ve had several people ask me when I’m going to write a companion to this book that stars a little girl, so I’ve also been thinking a lot about what that would look like.
Q: Anything else you would like to add?
A: The story may feature a little boy as the main character, but the team reflects the diversity of hockey today — I made sure of that! My hope is that all future hockey stars will see themselves
