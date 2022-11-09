Former hockey star pens book about a player's dream

A.L. Wegwerth, also known as Amber Ross, holds her book, “I’m Going to Be a Hockey Star,” which will be released Nov. 8.

 Contributed

Press Publications recently interviewed Vadnais Heights resident  A.L. Wegwerth about her book, “I'm Going to Be a Hockey Star.” The book follows the actions and  dreams of a confident young boy as he begins his journey to hockey stardom.

 

