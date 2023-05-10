Former gambling manager plays discrimination card

ST. PAUL — The White Bear Lake Area Hockey Association’s ex-gambling manager has filed a countersuit in district court against her former employer.
Among the counterclaims in a complaint filed exactly a month after Christine Olson, 54, was sued by the hockey association: She claims she was bullied and harassed as a result of her gender and age; that she was forced to resign because the association was not following its own bylaws and not following the Minnesota Gambling Control Board’s rules, statutes and regulations; and that the association “constructively discharged” Olson.
In fact, the actions of the White Bear Lake Area Hockey Association (WBLAHA) against her became so severe, Olson alleged, that “they altered the terms of her employment and created a hostile work environment,” forcing her to quit.
These allegations come from an employee making $129,000 at the time she resigned March 28, 2023.
The White Bear nonprofit filed a lawsuit April 3 against Olson (“White Bear hockey association sues former gambling manager,” April 12, 2023), alleging that “egregious actions” by its former gambling manager gave the association no choice but to sue her.
“Her unlawful and tortious actions have not only intentionally and willfully harmed the association, and thereby its 800 youth who participate in its nonprofit programming, but will continue to irreparably harm the association,” read a lawsuit filed in Ramsey County District Court, six days after Olson abruptly quit. She had managed the charitable gambling operation for 12 years.
According to the association’s complaint, a 2021 audit report shows WBLAHA generated almost $32 million in revenue, $4.7 million in net revenue and $871,360 in profits. In 2022, under Olson’s management, the association’s total gambling profits decreased to $680,400, despite an increase in revenue.
It wasn’t until after Olson’s resignation that the board of directors learned she had been planning her resignation and “the demise of the nonprofit’s gambling revenue for months,” according to the complaint. That’s when the board discovered Olson had formed her own company, Minnesota Gambling Consultants LLC, six months earlier. The company, which has the same address as Olson’s Hugo residence, is named co-defendant.
Despite Olson’s alleged behavior, the board approved a salary increase to $140,000 prior to her resignation, with a 3.5% return from a new bingo hall going forward to “smooth relations with her.”
In her May 3 countersuit, Olson’s Bloomington attorneys, Philip Villaume and Jeffrey Schiek, write that “as a result of Olson’s gender and age, she was consistently singled out, reprimanded, verbally berated, subjected to pretextual adverse employment actions, and ultimately constructively terminated. The actions of WBLAHA against Olson were so severe or pervasive that they altered the terms of her employment and created a hostile work environment.”
The gambling manager’s “constructive termination” was described as an “adverse employment action taken by WBLAHA” against Olson.
Also noted in the counter complaint, shortly after “terminating” Olson, WBLAHA hired Kevin Bergstrom to replace her. “He is younger than Olson and a male,” it read.
Her attorneys stated that Olson had every right to contract with “an entity she wanted” after being terminated from employment with WBLAHA and that WBLAHA “intentionally interfered” with certain contracts Olson had with certain third-party vendors.
“Based on wrongful actions of WBLAHA, it is reasonably probable that Olson will suffer damages or lost benefits,” the complaint stated, “adding there was no justification for WBLAHA’s actions.”
The hockey association alleged in its suit against Olson that she interfered with its longtime relationships with its gambling partners, vendors, employees and members, and used confidential information to benefit her in a new position designed to take away the association’s gambling business.
The defendant also denied breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duty allegations made by the WBLAHA in answer to the lawsuit, including denial of allegations she unfairly competed with the association while still an employee, used confidential information in connection with her business relationship with Merrick Community Services and Minnesota Gambling Consultants (Olson’s LLC), solicited WBLAHA employees, vendors and business partners and otherwise violated “her duty of loyalty owed to WBLAHA.”
Olson’s counter complaint alleges that the association’s conduct has caused her “severe emotional distress, mental anguish, embarrassment, humiliation and physical suffering. In addition, as a direct and proximate result of WBLAHA’s conduct, Olson has also suffered and continues to suffer economic damages including lost wages and job benefits. All of these damages are in an amount yet to be determined, but are believed to be in an amount exceeding $50,000.”
Her attorneys are asking for a jury trial with the right to amend the complaint to allege punitive damages.
The court case has been assigned to the Hon. Leonardo Castro, the same Ramsey County judge who heard the Water Gremlin case.
Debra Neutkens is a staff writer at Press Publications
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.