Former gambling manager plays discrimination card
Paul Dols | Press Publications

ST. PAUL — The White Bear Lake Area Hockey Association’s ex-gambling manager has filed a countersuit in district court against her former employer. 

Among the counterclaims in a complaint filed exactly a month after Christine Olson, 54, was sued by the hockey association: She claims she was bullied and harassed as a result of her gender and age; that she was forced to resign because the association was not following its own bylaws and not following the Minnesota Gambling Control Board’s rules, statutes and regulations; and that the association “constructively discharged” Olson.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.