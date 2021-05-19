Former convent converting to nursing home

WHITE BEAR LAKE — The long-vacant two-story building on Highland Avenue, once a convent for St. Pius X Catholic Church, has found new life.
A request for a conditional use permit by 3881 Property Group was granted May 11 by the City Council to reuse the building as a 24-bed nursing home.
The Planning Commission recommended approval of the permit with one contingency, that the city allow use of the 20-stall public parking lot at Stellmacher Park next door. City code requires 12 spaces and the former convent, converted to office space years ago, only has four. A nursing staff of six is anticipated; they will park in the city lot to leave the four stalls for visitors.
City Planner Anne Kane said lease of the park's spaces is consistent with previous office use. She told council the building has sat vacant nearly 10 years and staff believes the arrangement is a win-win. The city will lease the lot for $1 per year for 10 years with the lessee responsible for maintenance and repair.
In other business at last week's meeting, council:
• Heard a presentation by Barr Engineering experts on shallow lakes loaded with high internal phosphorus (P). East Goose Lake is one such lake. It is on the state impaired waters list due to its turbid state.
Aquatic ecologist Joe Bischoff explained how alum binds P in bottom sediment to stop its release, which drives algae blooms. About 88% of the P in Goose Lake comes from its sediments. Alum treatments are very effective if the goal is high water quality, he said, and "by far the cheapest way to remove P from a lake." Staff with Vadnais Lake Area Water Management Organization will return at the next council meeting with the Barr experts to talk about what to expect post-alum treatment and how to balance recreational use and aquatic vegetation. A meeting with the lake's 30 property owners is also planned this summer to discuss possible treatment to restore East Goose.
• Reaffirmed sale of water revenue bonds in amount of $4,495,000. The bonds will be sold May 25 to offset costs of the water meter replacement project and other water system capital improvements.
• Amended the traffic control policy. Changes will include detail as to how, when and where radar speed signs and in-street pedestrian crossing signs will be considered. The changes are in response to complaints regarding traffic and pedestrian safety.
• Awarded bid to Pearson Bros. Inc., Hanover, for the 2021 seal coating project. The lowest bid was $63,400.
— Debra Neutkens
