Football coming to new stadium sooner than later

The new stadium will seat 5,000 fans.

WHITE BEAR LAKE — Bigger crowds for varsity football means the new stadium’s current seating capacity won’t cut it. 

So the school district wants to amend its conditional use permit (CUP) at 5045 Division Ave. to allow a 5,000-seat athletic stadium. The previously approved number was 1,500 seats. According to applicant Wold Architects, on behalf of White Bear Lake Area Schools, the expansion is necessary to relocate varsity football games from South Campus to the remodeled and larger North Campus. 

