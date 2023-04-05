Football coming to new stadium sooner than later

WHITE BEAR LAKE — Bigger crowds for varsity football means the new stadium’s current seating capacity won’t cut it.
So the school district wants to amend its conditional use permit (CUP) at 5045 Division Ave. to allow a 5,000-seat athletic stadium. The previously approved number was 1,500 seats. According to applicant Wold Architects, on behalf of White Bear Lake Area Schools, the expansion is necessary to relocate varsity football games from South Campus to the remodeled and larger North Campus.
The move is raising concerns about traffic, overflow parking and noise.
The original plan was to hold varsity football games at South Campus, at least for the time being. As Community Development Director Jason Lindahl pointed out, “none of the planning documents associated with the original CUP included moving football to North Campus. However, the resolution approving the original CUP did include a condition that any additional bleacher capacity at this campus in the future shall require an amendment to this CUP.”
The architect addressed the question of why the varsity fields are moving now instead of in the future, as previously planned in the March 27 Planning Commission agenda packet:
“The unifying of the campus identified the need for having as many facilities on-site as possible. At the time of the referendum, it was not clear how many houses could be purchased to enlarge the high school site. Because the district was able to purchase so many of those houses, it became clear that enough site features and parking could be accommodated to allow unification of the football games with the new campus.”
Under state law and the city’s zoning regulations, the application required a public hearing, which was held during last week’s Planning Commission meeting. Residents who couldn’t attend were encouraged to contact the planning department by phone or email with their concerns. The handful of residents who were afforded their right to speak were mostly against the expansion.
As far as parking, staff found the site should accommodate adequate off-street parking for a “typical or large” football event, Lindahl said. A full-capacity event could result in a parking shortage. There are 1,344 marked parking spaces. A large event would be a typical Homecoming game with 3,800 attendees. At three people per car, the site would need to park 1,267 vehicles, or 77 fewer than the number provided.
For perspective, Lindahl added that South Campus currently has 600 parking spots on site with a capacity of 4,800 bleacher seats.
Other sporting events like lacrosse, track and field, soccer and JV football will also use the new stadium and its already installed PA system and lights. Varsity football in the fall will increase the number of stadium events by eight games; up to 10 if the team makes playoffs. Baseball and softball will remain off site at South.
It was also noted that the stadium at South will remain for use at the converted middle school and possibly be used for special events.
In correspondence to the commission, a resident on Wild Marsh Drive across from the school urged denial of the request, stating major traffic concerns and noise. The resident, George Dutra, also feels “the school district has not been fully open and honest on its plans, originally identifying the new stadium as track and field while the South Campus stadium would be used for football.
“I assume their original submissions to the Planning Commission did not identify this latest proposal for stadium seating additions and the additional traffic and noise, Dutra wrote. “Neither was it identified prior to citizen voting on the (2019) bonding proposal.”
The applicant was required to update a traffic study as part of the CUP amendment review.
Lindahl wrote in his summary to commissioners that traffic generated by the proposed use is within capabilities of streets serving the property, based on the city engineer’s review.
Planning Commission members voted 7-0 to forward its recommendation of approval to City Council. The council will consider the amendment request at its April 11 meeting.
